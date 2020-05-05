Exclusive

Gabon courts foreign investors to grow fledgling diamond sector

Diamond production in Gabon, which has been a member of the Kimberley Diamond Certification Process since 2018, is currently dominated by artisanal miners. The artisanal miners are producing about 300 carats per month, according to Gabon’s director of...

05 may 2020

TaTe Diamonds - a Namibian diamond company specialized in Namibian rough

Armed with degrees in Economics and Commerce and an MBA - specialized in Strategic Planning & Business Development, taShi Shiimi-ya-Shiimi is an executive, possessing many years of global experience in Information Technology and Strategic Management...

27 april 2020

Russian Jewelers Guild: If the church will not support us, then soon everyone will have to wear crosses made in China

The Ministry of Finance of Russia proposed to include the jewelry industry in the list of sectors of the Russian economy that were most affected due to the deteriorating situation as a result of the spread of a new coronavirus infection. The corresponding...

20 april 2020

Ali Pastorini: Our customers want only natural diamonds

Ali Pastorini is the co-owner of Del Lima Jewelry and President of Mujeres Brillantes, an association which brings together more than 1,000 women working in the gold and diamond trading sector, mainly from Latin America, as well as from Turkey, Spain...

13 april 2020

Innovation and automation can conquer any challenges

Rahul Gaywala, the CEO of STPL has been with the Sahajanand Group since 1993 and in his tenure with STPL, he has proved to be a hard-core innovator and technocrat intent on helping to transform the diamond trade from a labour-intensive industry to an...

06 april 2020

Debswana hunts for substantive MD

debswana_logo.pngDebswana, a joint venture between De Beers and the Botswana government, is currently conducting interviews for a substantive managing director to replace Albert Milton, who died after a short illness last year.
“They [Debswana board] are still doing interviews of those who applied for the post and after that they will brief government as the shareholder,” Botswana minister of mineral resources Lefoko Moagi was quoted as saying by The Patriot on Sunday.
The minister denied that Gaborone had a preferred candidate whom they want appointed to lead the diamond company.
Several top executives in Botswana were said to be vying for the position.
The current acting managing director, Lynette Armstrong, was said to be leading the race.
Prior to her appointment, she was the chief financial Officer of Debswana since 2015.
“Certainly De Beers will vouch for her because of her strength in shareholder distribution,” an unnamed insider was quoted as saying.

Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished

