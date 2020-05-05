Debswana hunts for substantive MD

Today

Debswana, a joint venture between De Beers and the Botswana government, is currently conducting interviews for a substantive managing director to replace Albert Milton, who died after a short illness last year.“They [Debswana board] are still doing interviews of those who applied for the post and after that they will brief government as the shareholder,” Botswana minister of mineral resources Lefoko Moagi was quoted as saying by The Patriot on Sunday.The minister denied that Gaborone had a preferred candidate whom they want appointed to lead the diamond company.Several top executives in Botswana were said to be vying for the position.The current acting managing director, Lynette Armstrong, was said to be leading the race.Prior to her appointment, she was the chief financial Officer of Debswana since 2015.“Certainly De Beers will vouch for her because of her strength in shareholder distribution,” an unnamed insider was quoted as saying.