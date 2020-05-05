Dubai’s Damas Jewellery appoints Luc Perramond as Chairman and CEO

Dubai-based Damas Jewellery has announced on May 6 that the company has appointed Luc Perramond as Chairman and CEO, effective from April 20. Perramond replaces Damas’ first female CEO, Asil Attar, who was appointed to the role in February last year, according to report in gulfnews.comPerramond also replaces Hamdi Chatti, who was appointed as Damas’ executive chairman in December 2018. Perramond previously served as the president and CEO of Ralph Lauren Watches and Jewellery, and also worked with Tag Heuer, Hermes Watches and H. Stern Jewellers.Damas said that Perramond will help the ‘prevail through these unprecedented times’ and soar to new heights. The jewellery brand, which was founded in 1907, announced plans last year to expand its presence across the GCC and look at new markets.