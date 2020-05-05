Baselworld cancelled for 2021

Today









Full details of those refunds have not been disclosed, but it appears that larger wealthier businesses accepted less generous settlements so that smaller companies facing the greatest challenges from the current Covid-19 crisis, could receive more, professionaljeweller.com reports.

“I welcome the constructive attitude of the representatives of the MCH Group, which has enabled us to find a balanced solution”, Hubert J. du Plessix, President of the Swiss Exhibitors’ Committee and a director of Rolex was quoted as saying.

“I would also like to thank Patek Philippe, Rolex, Tudor, Chanel, Chopard, Hublot, Zenith and Tag Heuer, who, in a spirit of solidarity with the sector as a whole, have agreed to a lower refund so that the other exhibitors can benefit from better conditions.”

There is no news on whether Baselworld will return after 2021, but the management team is looking at options now that uncertainty over the financial implication of cancelling the show for two years has been setttled.

Previously it was reported that according to Swiss newspaper Le Temps, the world’s largest luxury watch and jewelry show, Baselworld, is in danger of becoming extinct.



The Baselworld watch and jewelry exhibition will not take place in 2021, according to MCH Group, the owner and organiser of the show.Before it was announced that the show was postponed to Thursday 28th January 2021 to Tuesday 2nd February 2021That has paved the way for exhibitors, which had booked and paid deposits for this year to receive refunds.