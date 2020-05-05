Surat sitting on more than $ 2 bln polished diamond inventory

Today

Initial polished diamonds exports of around $90 mln have resumed from Surat, which is minuscule compared to the polished diamond inventory of more than $2 bln heavily weighing on the cutting centre.

However, the diamond industry in Surat has heaved a sigh of relief with the resumption of exports, though in a small quantity.

The reason being, the diamond polishing units and traders who import rough diamonds are also facing payment challenges with depreciation in rupee value.

Though exports to Hong Kong, a major destination for India's polished diamonds, have resumed, the industry is currently sitting on an inventory worth around $2.3 bln.

Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished

