Belgian diamond hub resumes its work

Image credit: AWDC

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic the work of most enterprises in the country was completely stopped.Melissa Smet, executive director of the Syndicate of the Belgian Diamond Industry, was quoted as saying that about 600 trading companies and 90% of diamond cutting enterprises were closed at the Square Mile, which forced most of the 500 diamond cutters to apply for unemployment benefits.Diamond shipments to Antwerp also went down to just 26 shipments per day due to the closure of diamond mines and lockdowns in other countries.This reportedly compares to an average of 400-500 shipments per day of powder, rough and polished diamonds totalling some $250 million before the crisis hit, according to Karen Rentmeesters, spokesperson for the Antwerp World Diamond Center (AWDC).According to the oficial data, Belgium imposed restrictions on March 18 to stop the spread of the new coronavirus, which killed 8,016 people with 50,509 infected.