Exclusive

Gabon courts foreign investors to grow fledgling diamond sector

Diamond production in Gabon, which has been a member of the Kimberley Diamond Certification Process since 2018, is currently dominated by artisanal miners. The artisanal miners are producing about 300 carats per month, according to Gabon’s director of...

05 may 2020

TaTe Diamonds - a Namibian diamond company specialized in Namibian rough

Armed with degrees in Economics and Commerce and an MBA - specialized in Strategic Planning & Business Development, taShi Shiimi-ya-Shiimi is an executive, possessing many years of global experience in Information Technology and Strategic Management...

27 april 2020

Russian Jewelers Guild: If the church will not support us, then soon everyone will have to wear crosses made in China

The Ministry of Finance of Russia proposed to include the jewelry industry in the list of sectors of the Russian economy that were most affected due to the deteriorating situation as a result of the spread of a new coronavirus infection. The corresponding...

20 april 2020

Ali Pastorini: Our customers want only natural diamonds

Ali Pastorini is the co-owner of Del Lima Jewelry and President of Mujeres Brillantes, an association which brings together more than 1,000 women working in the gold and diamond trading sector, mainly from Latin America, as well as from Turkey, Spain...

13 april 2020

Innovation and automation can conquer any challenges

Rahul Gaywala, the CEO of STPL has been with the Sahajanand Group since 1993 and in his tenure with STPL, he has proved to be a hard-core innovator and technocrat intent on helping to transform the diamond trade from a labour-intensive industry to an...

06 april 2020

Belgian diamond hub resumes its work

Today
News

Antwerp diamond companies are returning to the hub following the decision of Belgian authorities to weaken the measures of nationwide two-month COVID-19 lockdown, which practically stopped the business in the world's largest diamond trading center, says Reuters.
According to the report, some of the brokers, cutters and couriers return to the Square Mile, the city’s diamond district.

news_07052020_awdc.png
Image credit: AWDC

This comes as two of the world’s biggest gold refiners resume operations after Switzerland relaxed its lockdown measures.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic the work of most enterprises in the country was completely stopped.
Melissa Smet, executive director of the Syndicate of the Belgian Diamond Industry, was quoted as saying that about 600 trading companies and 90% of diamond cutting enterprises were closed at the Square Mile, which forced most of the 500 diamond cutters to apply for unemployment benefits.
Diamond shipments to Antwerp also went down to just 26 shipments per day due to the closure of diamond mines and lockdowns in other countries.
This reportedly compares to an average of 400-500 shipments per day of powder, rough and polished diamonds totalling some $250 million before the crisis hit, according to Karen Rentmeesters, spokesperson for the Antwerp World Diamond Center (AWDC).
According to the oficial data, Belgium imposed restrictions on March 18 to stop the spread of the new coronavirus, which killed 8,016 people with 50,509 infected.

Alex Shishlo, Editor of the Rough&Polished European Bureau


Print version
About
News
Analytics
Schedule
Expert reports
Exclusive
Contest
©2007-2020
Rough and Polished