Gabon courts foreign investors to grow fledgling diamond sector

Diamond production in Gabon, which has been a member of the Kimberley Diamond Certification Process since 2018, is currently dominated by artisanal miners. The artisanal miners are producing about 300 carats per month, according to Gabon’s director of...

05 may 2020

TaTe Diamonds - a Namibian diamond company specialized in Namibian rough

Armed with degrees in Economics and Commerce and an MBA - specialized in Strategic Planning & Business Development, taShi Shiimi-ya-Shiimi is an executive, possessing many years of global experience in Information Technology and Strategic Management...

27 april 2020

Russian Jewelers Guild: If the church will not support us, then soon everyone will have to wear crosses made in China

The Ministry of Finance of Russia proposed to include the jewelry industry in the list of sectors of the Russian economy that were most affected due to the deteriorating situation as a result of the spread of a new coronavirus infection. The corresponding...

20 april 2020

Ali Pastorini: Our customers want only natural diamonds

Ali Pastorini is the co-owner of Del Lima Jewelry and President of Mujeres Brillantes, an association which brings together more than 1,000 women working in the gold and diamond trading sector, mainly from Latin America, as well as from Turkey, Spain...

13 april 2020

Innovation and automation can conquer any challenges

Rahul Gaywala, the CEO of STPL has been with the Sahajanand Group since 1993 and in his tenure with STPL, he has proved to be a hard-core innovator and technocrat intent on helping to transform the diamond trade from a labour-intensive industry to an...

06 april 2020

Mumbai’s jewellery exporters seek permission to restart manufacturing & trading

Today
News
While Mumbai jewellery exporters would like to commence operations at the earliest, the lockdown as well as Maharashtra (Mumbai) in the Red Zone prevents them to restart their units.
The jewellery exporters have recently urged the government to grant them permission to start factories in the Santacruz Electronics Export Processing Zone (SEEPZ) and commence operations in the Bharat Diamond Bourse (BDB) in Mumbai.
The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), in its revised guidelines for implementation of lockdown 3.0 for three weeks starting on May 4, had allowed private companies to start operations with 33 per cent manpower.This was subject to the condition that they maintained social distancing and frequently sanitized the factory premises, equipment and workers.
The gem & jewellery manufacturers and traders in Mumbai now await permission from the authorities to restart their businesses. It is estimated that around 30 per cent of India's annual exports are still waiting to be executed.

Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough & Polished
Exclusive
