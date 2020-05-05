Mumbai’s jewellery exporters seek permission to restart manufacturing & trading

Today

While Mumbai jewellery exporters would like to commence operations at the earliest, the lockdown as well as Maharashtra (Mumbai) in the Red Zone prevents them to restart their units.

The jewellery exporters have recently urged the government to grant them permission to start factories in the Santacruz Electronics Export Processing Zone (SEEPZ) and commence operations in the Bharat Diamond Bourse (BDB) in Mumbai.

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), in its revised guidelines for implementation of lockdown 3.0 for three weeks starting on May 4, had allowed private companies to start operations with 33 per cent manpower.This was subject to the condition that they maintained social distancing and frequently sanitized the factory premises, equipment and workers.

The gem & jewellery manufacturers and traders in Mumbai now await permission from the authorities to restart their businesses. It is estimated that around 30 per cent of India's annual exports are still waiting to be executed.



Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough & Polished