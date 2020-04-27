De Beers suspends applications for new sightholder contract

Image credit: De Beers

“We’ve...been looking at ways that we might lighten the load on our customers and give them more time to focus on supporting their core business,” De Beers executive vice president for diamond trading, Paul Rowley was quoted as saying by Rapaport.“As a result, we decided to temporarily pause the new supply-contract application process.”The new sightholder contract, which is set to commence in January 2021, will likely see De Beers divide its clients into three categories — manufacturers, dealers and retailers.It will also offer a more tailored selection of goods to each group and clients will have to indicate their preferred supply programme.