Gabon courts foreign investors to grow fledgling diamond sector

Diamond production in Gabon, which has been a member of the Kimberley Diamond Certification Process since 2018, is currently dominated by artisanal miners. The artisanal miners are producing about 300 carats per month, according to Gabon’s director of...

Yesterday

TaTe Diamonds - a Namibian diamond company specialized in Namibian rough

Armed with degrees in Economics and Commerce and an MBA - specialized in Strategic Planning & Business Development, taShi Shiimi-ya-Shiimi is an executive, possessing many years of global experience in Information Technology and Strategic Management...

27 april 2020

Russian Jewelers Guild: If the church will not support us, then soon everyone will have to wear crosses made in China

The Ministry of Finance of Russia proposed to include the jewelry industry in the list of sectors of the Russian economy that were most affected due to the deteriorating situation as a result of the spread of a new coronavirus infection. The corresponding...

20 april 2020

Ali Pastorini: Our customers want only natural diamonds

Ali Pastorini is the co-owner of Del Lima Jewelry and President of Mujeres Brillantes, an association which brings together more than 1,000 women working in the gold and diamond trading sector, mainly from Latin America, as well as from Turkey, Spain...

13 april 2020

Innovation and automation can conquer any challenges

Rahul Gaywala, the CEO of STPL has been with the Sahajanand Group since 1993 and in his tenure with STPL, he has proved to be a hard-core innovator and technocrat intent on helping to transform the diamond trade from a labour-intensive industry to an...

06 april 2020

Vast upbeat about long awaited Zim diamond project

Today
News

VAST_Resources_logo.jpgVast Resources, which is currently awaiting the finalisation of a joint venture between its subsidiary Katanga Mining and the Zimbabwe Consolidated Diamond Company (ZCDC) in the post Covid-19 lockdown period, expects the project to play its part and be a contributor to the country's economic recovery programme post the pandemic.
The AIM-listed company said it continues to act in good faith to the benefit of Zimbabwe and the entire Chiadzwa community as well as in accordance with the instructions and direction of the relevant governmental authorities.
“The company remains confident that despite the recent COVID19 lockdown and other delays that have arisen in recent months due to matters unrelated to the relationship between the Zimbabwean Government and Vast Resources PLC, the project will be continued to the benefit of all stakeholders,” it said.
Vast recently said that it raised £600,000 before costs through a placing of 392,1 million ordinary shares to maintain its working capital.  
The mining company expected the  Chiadzwa deal to be finalised last March, but this was put on halt after the Zimbabwean government declared a 21-day lockdown, which was recently extended by two weeks.
Katanga Mining - a joint venture between Vast and the Chiadzwa Community Development Trust will work with the ZDC to develop the diamond deposit.   
Vast revised an agreement with Botswana Diamonds, which will see the latter acquire a 2.5% interest in the cashflows generated from Vast’s share in the Chiadzwa concession in exchange for providing “know-how for all aspects of exploration, mining, processing and marketing”.

Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished

