Surat and Jaipur SEZs & EPIP resume production; export shipment executed since 29 April

A few gem and jewellery manufacturing units in the Surat SEZ ( Special Economic Zone) and in the Jaipur SEZs and Export Promotion Industrial Park ( EPIP) have resumed limited production observing all safeguards and other prescribed norms.A few units in Jaipur’s EPIP and SEZ Zone I & II have commenced production and exports from April 27, making them the first SEZ to start gem & jewellery production & exports from India after COVID 19 lockdown began.Similarly, in Surat, eight units had started their operations in Surat SEZ, and the first 10 shipments have been exported from Surat Hira Bourse on April 29 with the Surat-Mumbai transhipment being done by flight.The Gem & Jewlelery Export Promotion Council, in collaboration with SEEPZ Gem & Jewellery Manufacturers’ Association is actively following up with concerned government departments to enable units in the SEZ in Mumbai commence operations and exports from SEEPZ (Santacruz Electronic Export Processing Zone) under the mandated guidelines of MHA and Govt of Maharashtra.