Gabon courts foreign investors to grow fledgling diamond sector

Diamond production in Gabon, which has been a member of the Kimberley Diamond Certification Process since 2018, is currently dominated by artisanal miners. The artisanal miners are producing about 300 carats per month, according to Gabon’s director of...

Yesterday

TaTe Diamonds - a Namibian diamond company specialized in Namibian rough

Armed with degrees in Economics and Commerce and an MBA - specialized in Strategic Planning & Business Development, taShi Shiimi-ya-Shiimi is an executive, possessing many years of global experience in Information Technology and Strategic Management...

27 april 2020

Russian Jewelers Guild: If the church will not support us, then soon everyone will have to wear crosses made in China

The Ministry of Finance of Russia proposed to include the jewelry industry in the list of sectors of the Russian economy that were most affected due to the deteriorating situation as a result of the spread of a new coronavirus infection. The corresponding...

20 april 2020

Ali Pastorini: Our customers want only natural diamonds

Ali Pastorini is the co-owner of Del Lima Jewelry and President of Mujeres Brillantes, an association which brings together more than 1,000 women working in the gold and diamond trading sector, mainly from Latin America, as well as from Turkey, Spain...

13 april 2020

Innovation and automation can conquer any challenges

Rahul Gaywala, the CEO of STPL has been with the Sahajanand Group since 1993 and in his tenure with STPL, he has proved to be a hard-core innovator and technocrat intent on helping to transform the diamond trade from a labour-intensive industry to an...

06 april 2020

Surat and Jaipur SEZs & EPIP resume production; export shipment executed since 29 April

Today
News

A few gem and jewellery manufacturing units in the Surat SEZ ( Special Economic Zone) and in the Jaipur SEZs and Export Promotion Industrial Park ( EPIP) have resumed limited production observing all safeguards and other prescribed norms. 
A few units in Jaipur’s EPIP and SEZ Zone I & II have commenced production and exports from April 27, making them the first SEZ to start gem & jewellery production & exports from India after COVID 19 lockdown began.
Similarly, in Surat, eight units had started their operations in Surat SEZ, and the first 10 shipments have been exported from Surat Hira Bourse on April 29 with the Surat-Mumbai transhipment being done by flight.
The Gem & Jewlelery Export Promotion Council, in collaboration with SEEPZ Gem & Jewellery Manufacturers’ Association is actively following up with concerned government departments to enable units in the SEZ in Mumbai commence operations and exports from SEEPZ (Santacruz Electronic Export Processing Zone) under the mandated guidelines of MHA and Govt of Maharashtra.

Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough & Polished

