Gabon courts foreign investors to grow fledgling diamond sector

Diamond production in Gabon, which has been a member of the Kimberley Diamond Certification Process since 2018, is currently dominated by artisanal miners. The artisanal miners are producing about 300 carats per month, according to Gabon’s director of...

Yesterday

TaTe Diamonds - a Namibian diamond company specialized in Namibian rough

Armed with degrees in Economics and Commerce and an MBA - specialized in Strategic Planning & Business Development, taShi Shiimi-ya-Shiimi is an executive, possessing many years of global experience in Information Technology and Strategic Management...

27 april 2020

Russian Jewelers Guild: If the church will not support us, then soon everyone will have to wear crosses made in China

The Ministry of Finance of Russia proposed to include the jewelry industry in the list of sectors of the Russian economy that were most affected due to the deteriorating situation as a result of the spread of a new coronavirus infection. The corresponding...

20 april 2020

Ali Pastorini: Our customers want only natural diamonds

Ali Pastorini is the co-owner of Del Lima Jewelry and President of Mujeres Brillantes, an association which brings together more than 1,000 women working in the gold and diamond trading sector, mainly from Latin America, as well as from Turkey, Spain...

13 april 2020

Innovation and automation can conquer any challenges

Rahul Gaywala, the CEO of STPL has been with the Sahajanand Group since 1993 and in his tenure with STPL, he has proved to be a hard-core innovator and technocrat intent on helping to transform the diamond trade from a labour-intensive industry to an...

06 april 2020

COVID-19: De Beers donates $200k to assist women as gender-based violence spike

Today
News

de_beers_group_logo.pngDe Beers has donated $200,000 across its four producer partner countries to assist women’s shelters and support organisations to respond to an increase in gender-based violence resulting from the COVID-19 situation.
The donation, it said, will be split equally across Botswana, Canada, Namibia and South Africa. 
De Beers had already donated more than $5 million to its host countries to support the COVID-19 response.
“As the world faces unprecedented health and economic challenges caused by the COVID-19 virus, many women and children are also being exposed to a significantly increased risk of gender-based violence, while having limited ability to access support services and finding those services are under extreme pressure,” said De Beers chief executive Bruce Cleaver.
“De Beers has a longstanding commitment to support women and girls in the communities where we operate, and right now many need this support more than ever…”
There had been a global increase in cases of gender-based violence, including in the countries in which De Beers operates.
With some gender-based violence support services currently closed, and those that remain open under increasing demand, De Beers’ funding will support the capacity of women’s shelters and organisations in host communities to meet the increase in immediate needs, as well as beyond lockdown periods, it said. 

Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished

