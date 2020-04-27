COVID-19: De Beers donates $200k to assist women as gender-based violence spike

Today

De Beers has donated $200,000 across its four producer partner countries to assist women’s shelters and support organisations to respond to an increase in gender-based violence resulting from the COVID-19 situation.The donation, it said, will be split equally across Botswana, Canada, Namibia and South Africa.De Beers had already donated more than $5 million to its host countries to support the COVID-19 response.“As the world faces unprecedented health and economic challenges caused by the COVID-19 virus, many women and children are also being exposed to a significantly increased risk of gender-based violence, while having limited ability to access support services and finding those services are under extreme pressure,” said De Beers chief executive Bruce Cleaver.“De Beers has a longstanding commitment to support women and girls in the communities where we operate, and right now many need this support more than ever…”There had been a global increase in cases of gender-based violence, including in the countries in which De Beers operates.With some gender-based violence support services currently closed, and those that remain open under increasing demand, De Beers’ funding will support the capacity of women’s shelters and organisations in host communities to meet the increase in immediate needs, as well as beyond lockdown periods, it said.