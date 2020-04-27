Exclusive

Gabon courts foreign investors to grow fledgling diamond sector

Diamond production in Gabon, which has been a member of the Kimberley Diamond Certification Process since 2018, is currently dominated by artisanal miners. The artisanal miners are producing about 300 carats per month, according to Gabon’s director of...

Yesterday

TaTe Diamonds - a Namibian diamond company specialized in Namibian rough

Armed with degrees in Economics and Commerce and an MBA - specialized in Strategic Planning & Business Development, taShi Shiimi-ya-Shiimi is an executive, possessing many years of global experience in Information Technology and Strategic Management...

27 april 2020

Russian Jewelers Guild: If the church will not support us, then soon everyone will have to wear crosses made in China

The Ministry of Finance of Russia proposed to include the jewelry industry in the list of sectors of the Russian economy that were most affected due to the deteriorating situation as a result of the spread of a new coronavirus infection. The corresponding...

20 april 2020

Ali Pastorini: Our customers want only natural diamonds

Ali Pastorini is the co-owner of Del Lima Jewelry and President of Mujeres Brillantes, an association which brings together more than 1,000 women working in the gold and diamond trading sector, mainly from Latin America, as well as from Turkey, Spain...

13 april 2020

Innovation and automation can conquer any challenges

Rahul Gaywala, the CEO of STPL has been with the Sahajanand Group since 1993 and in his tenure with STPL, he has proved to be a hard-core innovator and technocrat intent on helping to transform the diamond trade from a labour-intensive industry to an...

06 april 2020

Young Diamantaires Group launched its website

Today
News

news_10042020_YDA.jpgThe World Federation of Diamond Bourses announced the launch of its Young Diamantaires (YDs) website www.ydts.org.
The organization has worked for the past four years with young members of the diamond community all over the world to create a platform through which they can express their thoughts, opinions and views in a safe and constructive manner.
“We are happy to see the younger members of our industry actively engaging in discussions regarding critical issues and exploring how they can build on the rich legacy of this industry,” said Yoram Dvash, acting president, WFDB. 
“We are bringing together people who would never get the opportunity to meet. We introduced discussions on topics that Young Diamantaires wanted to discuss but didn’t have the opportunities to do so. As a founding member I am extremely proud of what we have achieved to date,” said Rachel Sahar, in charge of public relations for the YDs.
“The site will never be a trading platform, but a resource centre for Young Diamantaires worldwide, to help them improve and grow their businesses,” noted Harsh Shah and Chris Zoettli, handling website development at YDs. 

Alex Shishlo, Editor of the Rough&Polished European Bureau

