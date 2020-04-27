Young Diamantaires Group launched its website

The World Federation of Diamond Bourses announced the launch of its Young Diamantaires (YDs) website www.ydts.org.
The organization has worked for the past four years with young members of the diamond community all over the world to create a platform through which they can express their thoughts, opinions and views in a safe and constructive manner.
“We are happy to see the younger members of our industry actively engaging in discussions regarding critical issues and exploring how they can build on the rich legacy of this industry,” said Yoram Dvash, acting president, WFDB.
“We are bringing together people who would never get the opportunity to meet. We introduced discussions on topics that Young Diamantaires wanted to discuss but didn’t have the opportunities to do so. As a founding member I am extremely proud of what we have achieved to date,” said Rachel Sahar, in charge of public relations for the YDs.
“The site will never be a trading platform, but a resource centre for Young Diamantaires worldwide, to help them improve and grow their businesses,” noted Harsh Shah and Chris Zoettli, handling website development at YDs.
Alex Shishlo, Editor of the Rough&Polished European Bureau