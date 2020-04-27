Exclusive
Gabon courts foreign investors to grow fledgling diamond sector
Diamond production in Gabon, which has been a member of the Kimberley Diamond Certification Process since 2018, is currently dominated by artisanal miners. The artisanal miners are producing about 300 carats per month, according to Gabon’s director of...
Today
TaTe Diamonds - a Namibian diamond company specialized in Namibian rough
Armed with degrees in Economics and Commerce and an MBA - specialized in Strategic Planning & Business Development, taShi Shiimi-ya-Shiimi is an executive, possessing many years of global experience in Information Technology and Strategic Management...
27 april 2020
Russian Jewelers Guild: If the church will not support us, then soon everyone will have to wear crosses made in China
The Ministry of Finance of Russia proposed to include the jewelry industry in the list of sectors of the Russian economy that were most affected due to the deteriorating situation as a result of the spread of a new coronavirus infection. The corresponding...
20 april 2020
Ali Pastorini: Our customers want only natural diamonds
Ali Pastorini is the co-owner of Del Lima Jewelry and President of Mujeres Brillantes, an association which brings together more than 1,000 women working in the gold and diamond trading sector, mainly from Latin America, as well as from Turkey, Spain...
13 april 2020
Innovation and automation can conquer any challenges
Rahul Gaywala, the CEO of STPL has been with the Sahajanand Group since 1993 and in his tenure with STPL, he has proved to be a hard-core innovator and technocrat intent on helping to transform the diamond trade from a labour-intensive industry to an...
06 april 2020
Don’t compel clients not to purchase diamonds – De Beers
“We mine a valuable, finite and depleting resource,” De Beers chief executive Bruce Cleaver noted in an opinion piece.
“We will only sell it when the demand is such that it can create sustainable value for all of us. However, just as we are not compelling our clients to purchase, we strongly believe it is counterproductive for any part of the industry to compel them not to purchase.”
This follows the recent advise by the Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) and other Indian trade bodies for the Asian country’s diamond sector to halt rough diamond imports for 30 days starting mid-May.
Cleaver wrote that while the economic impacts of the pandemic will be different in the main consumer markets, the encouraging signals coming out of China point to the beginnings of a recovery.
“Consumer demand has started to return in the country as the lockdown has eased. People are visiting shops and malls and re-engaging with the world,” he noted.
“While it is too early to draw conclusions, pent-up demand from delayed weddings compressed into a single season, and self-purchases to reward hardships overcome, are showing signs of lifting the Chinese diamond market out of its months-long hibernation.”
De Beers has already significantly reduced the flow of diamonds downstream as most of its mines suspended production to prepare for the coronavirus and are now operating or preparing to operate at far lower levels than normal.
The group also cancelled Sight 3, provided its Sightholders with 100% flexibility to defer their purchases.
It has also cut its production forecast this year by seven million carats than initially planned.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished