Gabon courts foreign investors to grow fledgling diamond sector
Diamond production in Gabon, which has been a member of the Kimberley Diamond Certification Process since 2018, is currently dominated by artisanal miners. The artisanal miners are producing about 300 carats per month, according to Gabon’s director of...
TaTe Diamonds - a Namibian diamond company specialized in Namibian rough
Armed with degrees in Economics and Commerce and an MBA - specialized in Strategic Planning & Business Development, taShi Shiimi-ya-Shiimi is an executive, possessing many years of global experience in Information Technology and Strategic Management...
Russian Jewelers Guild: If the church will not support us, then soon everyone will have to wear crosses made in China
The Ministry of Finance of Russia proposed to include the jewelry industry in the list of sectors of the Russian economy that were most affected due to the deteriorating situation as a result of the spread of a new coronavirus infection. The corresponding...
Ali Pastorini: Our customers want only natural diamonds
Ali Pastorini is the co-owner of Del Lima Jewelry and President of Mujeres Brillantes, an association which brings together more than 1,000 women working in the gold and diamond trading sector, mainly from Latin America, as well as from Turkey, Spain...
Innovation and automation can conquer any challenges
Rahul Gaywala, the CEO of STPL has been with the Sahajanand Group since 1993 and in his tenure with STPL, he has proved to be a hard-core innovator and technocrat intent on helping to transform the diamond trade from a labour-intensive industry to an...
Lucapa resumes scaled mining operations at Lulo
Operations at Lulo, which it owns together with Endiama and Rosas & Petalas were reduced to essential services only following the declaration of a State of Emergency in Angola in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
However, a new Presidential Decree amended certain restrictions to allow essential industries to return 50% of their employees to the workplace.
Lulo Diamond Mine Image credit: Lucapa
Lucapa said Lulo resumed mining and treatment operations on a two shift six-day week basis and will do so in compliance with advised health measures to ensure the safety of its employees and contractors. Mining operations will be scaled to exceed 50% of nameplate capacity initially which will position the company to ramp up to full capacity once restrictions are lifted completely.
Meanwhile, Lucapa said it will continue to work with the government of Lesotho in respect of the care and maintenance programme.
The company said they will also continue to review recommencement scenarios for the Mothae diamond mine.
“In parallel to the re-commencement workstreams, Lucapa is exploring inventory financing solutions aimed at providing price protection in the current demand and price environment,” it said.
