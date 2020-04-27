Lucapa resumes scaled mining operations at Lulo

Today

Lulo Diamond Mine Image credit: Lucapa

Lucapa Diamond has re-commenced scaled mining operations at its 40%-owned Lulo alluvial diamond mine in Angola.Operations at Lulo, which it owns together with Endiama and Rosas & Petalas were reduced to essential services only following the declaration of a State of Emergency in Angola in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19.However, a new Presidential Decree amended certain restrictions to allow essential industries to return 50% of their employees to the workplace.Lucapa said Lulo resumed mining and treatment operations on a two shift six-day week basis and will do so in compliance with advised health measures to ensure the safety of its employees and contractors. Mining operations will be scaled to exceed 50% of nameplate capacity initially which will position the company to ramp up to full capacity once restrictions are lifted completely.Meanwhile, Lucapa said it will continue to work with the government of Lesotho in respect of the care and maintenance programme.The company said they will also continue to review recommencement scenarios for the Mothae diamond mine.“In parallel to the re-commencement workstreams, Lucapa is exploring inventory financing solutions aimed at providing price protection in the current demand and price environment,” it said.