Gabon courts foreign investors to grow fledgling diamond sector
Diamond production in Gabon, which has been a member of the Kimberley Diamond Certification Process since 2018, is currently dominated by artisanal miners. The artisanal miners are producing about 300 carats per month, according to Gabon’s director of...
TaTe Diamonds - a Namibian diamond company specialized in Namibian rough
Armed with degrees in Economics and Commerce and an MBA - specialized in Strategic Planning & Business Development, taShi Shiimi-ya-Shiimi is an executive, possessing many years of global experience in Information Technology and Strategic Management...
27 april 2020
Russian Jewelers Guild: If the church will not support us, then soon everyone will have to wear crosses made in China
The Ministry of Finance of Russia proposed to include the jewelry industry in the list of sectors of the Russian economy that were most affected due to the deteriorating situation as a result of the spread of a new coronavirus infection. The corresponding...
20 april 2020
Ali Pastorini: Our customers want only natural diamonds
Ali Pastorini is the co-owner of Del Lima Jewelry and President of Mujeres Brillantes, an association which brings together more than 1,000 women working in the gold and diamond trading sector, mainly from Latin America, as well as from Turkey, Spain...
13 april 2020
Innovation and automation can conquer any challenges
Rahul Gaywala, the CEO of STPL has been with the Sahajanand Group since 1993 and in his tenure with STPL, he has proved to be a hard-core innovator and technocrat intent on helping to transform the diamond trade from a labour-intensive industry to an...
06 april 2020
ALROSA’s Aikhal and Zarya diamond mines will suspend operations starting from May 15, 2020
According to the company, mining at Aikhal will be put on care and maintenance from May 15 to September 30, 2020, at Zarya – from May 15 to December 31, 2020. Zarya employs 180 miners, Aikhal has 502 staff members. Part of the mine’s personnel will be involved in maintenance and other required continuous works.
“These two pipes operate with lowest margins in the Group portfolio due to quality characteristics of stones mined there. The decision to put them offline aimed to reduce accumulation of less liquid, given the current market conditions, stocks of diamonds,” the statement said.
Personnel of suspended operations and auxiliary services will be partially laid-off, the remaining employees will be transferred to other assets or stay in the idle regime, while the company’s HR develops a necessary set of social support.
2020 production plan change will be considered at the Board meeting in May and the company intends to recommence production at suspended assets as the market situation improves, according to the press release. In 2019, ALROSA produced 2.6 million carats from the Aikhal and Zarya pipes together.
Victoria Quiri, Correspondent of the European Bureau, Rough & Polished, Strasbourg