Botswana’s ODC earns $18,7m from March spot diamond auction

Botswana’s wholly state-owned Okavango Diamond Company (ODC) raked in about $18,7 million from 93 lots of diamonds offered during its March spot diamond auction.The auction comprised mainly of near gem stones and a few coloured stones.Of the 93 lots offered, only nine were not sold.Figures released by ODC show that two white gem stones both weighing just above 572 carats were each sold for more than $700 000 carats, while seven stones, mainly white gem diamonds, were sold for more than $600 000.A 572.13 carat diamond was sold for $1,286 per carat, while a 572.11 carat stone fetched $1,294 per carat.All lots were offered simultaneously in the auction and customers were able to bid on the ranges and quantities of goods that they required.Bidders are provided with real time market feedback allowing them to make informed bidding decisions.