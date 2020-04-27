Exclusive
TaTe Diamonds - a Namibian diamond company specialized in Namibian rough
Armed with degrees in Economics and Commerce and an MBA - specialized in Strategic Planning & Business Development, taShi Shiimi-ya-Shiimi is an executive, possessing many years of global experience in Information Technology and Strategic Management...
Russian Jewelers Guild: If the church will not support us, then soon everyone will have to wear crosses made in China
The Ministry of Finance of Russia proposed to include the jewelry industry in the list of sectors of the Russian economy that were most affected due to the deteriorating situation as a result of the spread of a new coronavirus infection. The corresponding...
Ali Pastorini: Our customers want only natural diamonds
Ali Pastorini is the co-owner of Del Lima Jewelry and President of Mujeres Brillantes, an association which brings together more than 1,000 women working in the gold and diamond trading sector, mainly from Latin America, as well as from Turkey, Spain...
Innovation and automation can conquer any challenges
Rahul Gaywala, the CEO of STPL has been with the Sahajanand Group since 1993 and in his tenure with STPL, he has proved to be a hard-core innovator and technocrat intent on helping to transform the diamond trade from a labour-intensive industry to an...
Memorial Foundation of Carl Fabergé continues to fulfill its tasks
Valentin Skurlov, Ph. D., who is an Honorary Academician of the Russian Academy of Arts, professor, scientific secretary of the Fabergé Memorial Foundation, consulting researcher studying the Fabergé heritage at the Russian department of the Christie's...
AWDC webinar participants expect the diamond jewelry market to return to normal by the end of 2020
They discussed the current diamond market dynamics, needed steps and a glimpse into the future with Edahn Golan.
The poll also shown the expectations that the market situation will improve by mid-2021.
Asked, if they are planning to spend more or less on marketing, than they did in the past, 60% of participants said that they plan to spend more. Another 38% intend to spend 25% more.
As regards their inventories with polished diamond prices falling, 62% of the event attenders answered that they are planning to sell low to acquire cash flow/liquidity. Thirty-eight percent are ready to hold on to stock and wait for the market to improve.
Alex Shishlo, Editor of the Rough&Polished European Bureau