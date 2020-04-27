Today

Fifty-one percent of the AWDC webinar participants expect the diamond jewelry market to return to normal by the end of 2020.They discussed the current diamond market dynamics, needed steps and a glimpse into the future with Edahn Golan.The poll also shown the expectations that the market situation will improve by mid-2021.Asked, if they are planning to spend more or less on marketing, than they did in the past, 60% of participants said that they plan to spend more. Another 38% intend to spend 25% more.As regards their inventories with polished diamond prices falling, 62% of the event attenders answered that they are planning to sell low to acquire cash flow/liquidity. Thirty-eight percent are ready to hold on to stock and wait for the market to improve.