AWDC webinar series continued with Paul Zimnisky

The AWDC Antwerp World Diamond Center continued its series of webinars with a presentation on "Rough Market: a Q&A with Paul Zimnisky", says The Diamond Loupe.
A webinar with a consultant and diamond industry analyst focused on the current state of the roughdiam ond market.
Participants discussed the massive impact of the coronavirus COVID-19 on the mining sector and the rough diamond market, India’s temporary ban on the import of rough diamonds, short-term and long-term demand, and the impact of the pandemic on market prices.
Alex Shishlo, Editor of the Rough&Polished European Bureau