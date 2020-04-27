Migrant workers protest in Surat for third time in the month

Hundreds of migrant workers protested in Surat for the third time in less than a month, according to a report in thehindu.com. The latest incident occurred at Surat’s under-construction Diamond Bourse.
The migrant workers in Gujarat’s Surat city were protesting with a demand that they are allowed to return their native States. This occurred on April 28, the third time within the month.
The latest incident occurred at Surat’s under-construction Diamond Bourse, where migrants damaged several vehicles and threw stones damaging glass windows at the construction site.
As the crowd turned violent, the authorities called the police to control the situation.
Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough & Polished