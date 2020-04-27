Lockdown: SA leaves exploration companies in limbo

Botswana Diamonds, which is currently conducting some exploration work in South Africa, has bemoaned the country’s silence regarding the resumption of work by exploration companies.
“The Covid-19 regulations make no mention of mineral exploration,” said Botswana Diamonds managing director James Campbell in a tweet.
“This tends to involve very few people in isolated areas…”
South African president Cyril Ramaphosa agreed last week to partially lift a national lockdown that temporarily shut all mines, except for some production of coal.
The new rules allow coal mines and open cast mines to resume full operations from May 1, while underground mines can only operate at 50% capacity to make it easier to maintain social distancing.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished