Exclusive

TaTe Diamonds - a Namibian diamond company specialized in Namibian rough

Armed with degrees in Economics and Commerce and an MBA - specialized in Strategic Planning & Business Development, taShi Shiimi-ya-Shiimi is an executive, possessing many years of global experience in Information Technology and Strategic Management...

27 april 2020

Russian Jewelers Guild: If the church will not support us, then soon everyone will have to wear crosses made in China

The Ministry of Finance of Russia proposed to include the jewelry industry in the list of sectors of the Russian economy that were most affected due to the deteriorating situation as a result of the spread of a new coronavirus infection. The corresponding...

20 april 2020

Ali Pastorini: Our customers want only natural diamonds

Ali Pastorini is the co-owner of Del Lima Jewelry and President of Mujeres Brillantes, an association which brings together more than 1,000 women working in the gold and diamond trading sector, mainly from Latin America, as well as from Turkey, Spain...

13 april 2020

Innovation and automation can conquer any challenges

Rahul Gaywala, the CEO of STPL has been with the Sahajanand Group since 1993 and in his tenure with STPL, he has proved to be a hard-core innovator and technocrat intent on helping to transform the diamond trade from a labour-intensive industry to an...

06 april 2020

Memorial Foundation of Carl Fabergé continues to fulfill its tasks

Valentin Skurlov, Ph. D., who is an Honorary Academician of the Russian Academy of Arts, professor, scientific secretary of the Fabergé Memorial Foundation, consulting researcher studying the Fabergé heritage at the Russian department of the Christie's...

30 march 2020

Expert: sales of luxury brands will grow if the owners follow the right policy

Today
News

Daniel Langer, a consultant to some of the world's leading luxury brands, says that luxury items sector is more sustainable than others even though people spend less on luxury items during and after the crisis, as per Diamond Loupe. 

shevacreations
Image credit: shevacreations (Pixabay)


According to the survey on the impact of crises and recessions on luxury spending carried out by Langer, the exceptional value or so called “value added on luxury” plays a vey important role and luxury brands are becoming more important to consumers. This is confirmed by recent reports of record one-day sales at the Guangzhou Hermès flagship store, a 50 percent increase in sales from LVMH in mainland China, and a 40 percent increase in luxury cruise bookings compared to 2019.
Langer says, that luxury brands have recovered faster and have surpassed non-luxury segments. The expert predicts that the same trends will be observed until the end of 2020 and in 2021, when global markets begin to recover.
According to mass media, 2019 was positive to luxury brands with billions of dollars spent by millennials. They are not afraid to add expensive name brands to their shop lists, and the luxury market has made sure to carry over this trend in the next few years.

Alex Shishlo, Editor of the Rough&Polished European Bureau

Print version
About
News
Analytics
Schedule
Expert reports
Exclusive
Contest
©2007-2020
Rough and Polished