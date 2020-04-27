Namibia diamond sector to contract in 2020 before solid recovery in 2021

Image credit: AlexBanner (Pixabay)

“Diamonds constitute one of the luxury items and people are expected to shift from the consumption of luxury goods and services and rather focus on fighting COVID-19 by purchasing medical supplies and dietary foods to boost their health,” it said in an economic outlook.“In addition, with travel restrictions, lockdowns and prevention of large gatherings of people mean that prospective buyers cannot attend auctions to view and purchase diamonds.”However, the Bank of Namibia said the diamond sector was expected to register a growth of 4.5 percent in 2021.De Beers recently reported that its Namibian diamond unit, Namdeb Holdings, registered a 6% production jump to 500,000 carats during the first quarter of the year due to planned higher grade at the marine operations.