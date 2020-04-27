Hong Kong’s jewellery exports decline in March

Today

Hong Kong’s jewellery exports recorded around $5.27 bln in the first three months of 2020, down 20.4 per cent from 2019. This is attributed to the unabated spread of COVID-19, totalling crippling global businesses.

During March, exports of jewellery, goldsmiths’ and silversmiths’ wares dipped 20.8 per cent y-o-y to around $1.83 bln. Total exports, however, fell 9.7 per cent from January to March and 5.8 per cent in March.

It is reported that Hong Kong’s exports to China rebounded alongside the gradual resumption of economic activities, but shipments to many other major markets, including the US and EU, plunged further. Hong Kong's merchandise exports will remain under notable pressure in the near term, as Covid-19 continues to cause severe negative effect on the global economy.



Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough & Polished