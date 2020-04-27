Exclusive

TaTe Diamonds - a Namibian diamond company specialized in Namibian rough

Armed with degrees in Economics and Commerce and an MBA - specialized in Strategic Planning & Business Development, taShi Shiimi-ya-Shiimi is an executive, possessing many years of global experience in Information Technology and Strategic Management...

27 april 2020

Russian Jewelers Guild: If the church will not support us, then soon everyone will have to wear crosses made in China

The Ministry of Finance of Russia proposed to include the jewelry industry in the list of sectors of the Russian economy that were most affected due to the deteriorating situation as a result of the spread of a new coronavirus infection. The corresponding...

20 april 2020

Ali Pastorini: Our customers want only natural diamonds

Ali Pastorini is the co-owner of Del Lima Jewelry and President of Mujeres Brillantes, an association which brings together more than 1,000 women working in the gold and diamond trading sector, mainly from Latin America, as well as from Turkey, Spain...

13 april 2020

Innovation and automation can conquer any challenges

Rahul Gaywala, the CEO of STPL has been with the Sahajanand Group since 1993 and in his tenure with STPL, he has proved to be a hard-core innovator and technocrat intent on helping to transform the diamond trade from a labour-intensive industry to an...

06 april 2020

Memorial Foundation of Carl Fabergé continues to fulfill its tasks

Valentin Skurlov, Ph. D., who is an Honorary Academician of the Russian Academy of Arts, professor, scientific secretary of the Fabergé Memorial Foundation, consulting researcher studying the Fabergé heritage at the Russian department of the Christie's...

30 march 2020

Bharat Diamond Week to be held as a virtual digital Show in August

The organizing committee of Bharat Diamond Week (BDW) has announced that the Show will go digital, taking into consideration the risk of buyers’ health and the possibility that travel may still not be advisable in August. The 4th Edition of BDW was slated to be organized during the first week of August 2020, says a press release.
Bharat Diamond Week – Digital will be built on a secured platform with critical and important features that have never been seen before. This digital platform will enable buyers and sellers to have a ‘close to realistic’ feel regarding all the products showcased. Buyers and sellers will have an unmatched meeting environment, discussion board and many other features including logistic recommendations. 
The final dates of the transformed show into a digital platform will be announced soon.

Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough & Polished

