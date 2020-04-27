Bharat Diamond Week to be held as a virtual digital Show in August

Today

The organizing committee of Bharat Diamond Week (BDW) has announced that the Show will go digital, taking into consideration the risk of buyers’ health and the possibility that travel may still not be advisable in August. The 4th Edition of BDW was slated to be organized during the first week of August 2020, says a press release.Bharat Diamond Week – Digital will be built on a secured platform with critical and important features that have never been seen before. This digital platform will enable buyers and sellers to have a ‘close to realistic’ feel regarding all the products showcased. Buyers and sellers will have an unmatched meeting environment, discussion board and many other features including logistic recommendations.The final dates of the transformed show into a digital platform will be announced soon.