12 firms clandestinely extracting diamonds in Marange – report

Zimbabwe is losing “billions of dollars” through clandistine diamond mining in Marange by unnamed 12 companies, highly placed sources within the Zimbabwe Consolidated Diamond Mining Company (ZCDC) and ministry of mines have alleged.
Top serving and retired military officers, including some influential government and ruling Zanu PF officials were said to be shareholders, directors and chief executive officers in the respective 12 diamond mining entities. 

afandi_ahmad_syaikhu
Image credit: afandi_ahmad_syaikhu (Pixabay)

“The 12 mining companies have made easy the siphoning of billions of dollars in Chiadzwa diamond revenue into the pockets of some powerful individuals,” an unnamed source was quoted as saying by Zim Morning Post.
Another source claimed that ZCDC was instructed to enter into agreement with the 12 mining companies.
Centre for Research and Development (CRD) director James Mupfumi said the move to ‘sneak’ the 12 mining companies into ZCDC to explore and mine diamonds raised a lot of suspicion.
“The first thing we want to ask is why the agreements had a non-disclosure clause? What are they hiding? The whole process lacks transparency and accountability,” said Mupfumi.
“Why were the agreements not openly done? From our investigations, we have gathered that the companies have been awarded mining concessions secretly, opening diamonds to plundering.”
He implored Parliament to hold accountable Mines minister Winston Chitando for what has led to ZCDC entering into non-disclosure agreements with the 12 mining companies.
Zimbabwe, through ZCDC, is planning to more than triple its diamond output to 11 million carats by 2023 from 3.2 million carats in 2018.   

Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished


