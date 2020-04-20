Exclusive

TaTe Diamonds - a Namibian diamond company specialized in Namibian rough

Armed with degrees in Economics and Commerce and an MBA - specialized in Strategic Planning & Business Development, taShi Shiimi-ya-Shiimi is an executive, possessing many years of global experience in Information Technology and Strategic Management...

Yesterday

Russian Jewelers Guild: If the church will not support us, then soon everyone will have to wear crosses made in China

The Ministry of Finance of Russia proposed to include the jewelry industry in the list of sectors of the Russian economy that were most affected due to the deteriorating situation as a result of the spread of a new coronavirus infection. The corresponding...

20 april 2020

Ali Pastorini: Our customers want only natural diamonds

Ali Pastorini is the co-owner of Del Lima Jewelry and President of Mujeres Brillantes, an association which brings together more than 1,000 women working in the gold and diamond trading sector, mainly from Latin America, as well as from Turkey, Spain...

13 april 2020

Innovation and automation can conquer any challenges

Rahul Gaywala, the CEO of STPL has been with the Sahajanand Group since 1993 and in his tenure with STPL, he has proved to be a hard-core innovator and technocrat intent on helping to transform the diamond trade from a labour-intensive industry to an...

06 april 2020

Memorial Foundation of Carl Fabergé continues to fulfill its tasks

Valentin Skurlov, Ph. D., who is an Honorary Academician of the Russian Academy of Arts, professor, scientific secretary of the Fabergé Memorial Foundation, consulting researcher studying the Fabergé heritage at the Russian department of the Christie's...

30 march 2020

RBI writes off over $8920 mln loans, Mehul Choksi among 50 top wilful defaulters: RTI

Today
News
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has admitted to writing off a staggering amount of around $ 8920 mln due from 50 Top Wilful Defaulters, including absconding diamantaire Mehul Choksi, according to a reply under RTI and reported by the media.
RTI stands for ‘Right to Information’. It is a fundamental right under Article 19(1) of the Constitution. Prominent RTI activist Saket Gokhale had filed an RTI query seeking details of the 50 Top Wilful Defaulters and the status of their current loans till February 16.
The RBI's Central Public Information Officer Abhay Kumar provided the replies on Saturday (April 24), with several startling revelations in the 'diamond-studded list'.
Topping the list is Choksi's scam-hit company, Gitanjali Gems Limited which owed about $ 720.36 mln besides other group companies, Gili India Ltd. and Nakshatra Brands Ltd. which had taken loans of around $190 mln and around $ 145.46 mln respectively.Choksi is currently a citizen of Antigua & Barbados Isles, while his nephew and another absconder diamond trader Nirav Modi is in London.
Another in the list is absconding diamantaire Jatin Mehta's company Winsome Diamonds & Jewellery owing $ 534.63 mln,  which is being probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation for various bank frauds.
Harish R. Mehta's Ahmedabad-based Forever Precious Jewellery & Diamonds Pvt. Ltd. $257.35 mln is another willful defaulter from the Indian gem & Jewellery industry.

Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough & Polished
Print version
About
News
Analytics
Schedule
Expert reports
Exclusive
Contest
©2007-2020
Rough and Polished