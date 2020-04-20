Exclusive

Fura Gems acquires ruby licence in Mozambique

Today
News

Fura Gems has received a ruby licence from the Ministry of Mineral Resources and Energy of Mozambique (MIREM).
The Canada-based company has also completed the previously announced acquisition of SLR Mining, Limitada, a Mozambican mining company holding 100% of each of ruby mining concession 8955C and ruby exploration licence 7414L.  

news_07122018_fura_ruby.png
Image credit: Fura Gems


It also acquired a 20% interest in Ibra Moz SA, another mining company in Mozambique, which holds the ruby mining concession 8921C.
Fura Gems' wholly-owned subsidiary paid GemRock an aggregate price of $2.1 million for the Mozambique licenses. 
The company is currently in the process of completing the purchase and sale of interests in three additional ruby prospecting licences/concessions in Mozambique.
Meanwhile, Fura said in a separate statement it has drawn down an additional $3.5 million from its loan facility. 

Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished

