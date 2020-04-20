Exclusive

TaTe Diamonds - a Namibian diamond company specialized in Namibian rough

Armed with degrees in Economics and Commerce and an MBA - specialized in Strategic Planning & Business Development, taShi Shiimi-ya-Shiimi is an executive, possessing many years of global experience in Information Technology and Strategic Management...

Today

Russian Jewelers Guild: If the church will not support us, then soon everyone will have to wear crosses made in China

The Ministry of Finance of Russia proposed to include the jewelry industry in the list of sectors of the Russian economy that were most affected due to the deteriorating situation as a result of the spread of a new coronavirus infection. The corresponding...

20 april 2020

Ali Pastorini: Our customers want only natural diamonds

Ali Pastorini is the co-owner of Del Lima Jewelry and President of Mujeres Brillantes, an association which brings together more than 1,000 women working in the gold and diamond trading sector, mainly from Latin America, as well as from Turkey, Spain...

13 april 2020

Innovation and automation can conquer any challenges

Rahul Gaywala, the CEO of STPL has been with the Sahajanand Group since 1993 and in his tenure with STPL, he has proved to be a hard-core innovator and technocrat intent on helping to transform the diamond trade from a labour-intensive industry to an...

06 april 2020

Memorial Foundation of Carl Fabergé continues to fulfill its tasks

Valentin Skurlov, Ph. D., who is an Honorary Academician of the Russian Academy of Arts, professor, scientific secretary of the Fabergé Memorial Foundation, consulting researcher studying the Fabergé heritage at the Russian department of the Christie's...

30 march 2020

Lucapa boosts Q1 output, sales at Lulo

Today
News

Lucapa Diamond produced 4,891 carats at its 40%-owned Lulo alluvial project, in Angola during the first quarter of the year, a 45% jump compared to 3,369 carats, a year earlier.
The diamonds recovered during the period under review included 136 diamonds +4.8 carats which in turn included 42 Specials. 
Volume processed was 21% higher than the comparative period in 2019, making it a new quarterly record for Lulo. 

news_19022020_lucapa.png
Image credit: Lucapa Diamond


“Increased fleet capacity as a result of the completed expansion program offset the adverse impacts of record rainfall totalling 984mm during the quarter and slowed activities following the declaration of the National State of Emergency,” said Lucapa.
The ASX-listed diamond junior said it sold 2,818 carats of run of mine diamonds during the quarter for gross revenues of $7.8 million achieving an average price per carat of $2,758, continuing to evidence Lulo’s status as one of the world’s highest average US$ per carat diamond resources.    
Lulo held a diamond inventory of 3,037 carats at the end of the quarter.
Meanwhile, Lucapa said its 70%-owned Mothae mine in Lesotho produced 6853 carats in the first quarter of the year, which was 1% down compared to 6,910 carats, the previous year.
It also sold 6,306 carats of Mothae diamonds for gross sale proceeds of $2.1 million, representing an average price of $338.  
Mothae held a diamond inventory of 4,780 carats at the end of the quarter. 
A care and maintenance programme is being implemented at Mothae to ensure the asset is preserved and well positioned to recommence mining operations when health protocols permit and the global markets recover, it said. 
Lucapa, its partners and Lulo management are also working with the authorities to re-commence normal mining activities when health protocols permit and the global markets recover. 

Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished

Print version
About
News
Analytics
Schedule
Expert reports
Exclusive
Contest
©2007-2020
Rough and Polished