Russian Jewelers Guild: If the church will not support us, then soon everyone will have to wear crosses made in China
The Ministry of Finance of Russia proposed to include the jewelry industry in the list of sectors of the Russian economy that were most affected due to the deteriorating situation as a result of the spread of a new coronavirus infection. The corresponding...
20 april 2020
Ali Pastorini: Our customers want only natural diamonds
Ali Pastorini is the co-owner of Del Lima Jewelry and President of Mujeres Brillantes, an association which brings together more than 1,000 women working in the gold and diamond trading sector, mainly from Latin America, as well as from Turkey, Spain...
13 april 2020
Innovation and automation can conquer any challenges
Rahul Gaywala, the CEO of STPL has been with the Sahajanand Group since 1993 and in his tenure with STPL, he has proved to be a hard-core innovator and technocrat intent on helping to transform the diamond trade from a labour-intensive industry to an...
06 april 2020
Memorial Foundation of Carl Fabergé continues to fulfill its tasks
Valentin Skurlov, Ph. D., who is an Honorary Academician of the Russian Academy of Arts, professor, scientific secretary of the Fabergé Memorial Foundation, consulting researcher studying the Fabergé heritage at the Russian department of the Christie's...
30 march 2020
Gaetano Cavalieri: We need to protect the long-term health of our industry
The World Jewellery Confederation (CIBJO) represents the entire jewelry industry embracing a whole variety of companies, from those mining precious metals and gems to those, which are manufacturing and selling final products. The confederation...
23 march 2020
GJEPC appeals to members to voluntarily cease import of rough diamonds for 1 month from May 15
According to the notification, during the process of monitoring the situation and on responding to the plea from the GJEPC members, the Council held several meetings of the top member exporters and local members of Committee of Administration of the Council to discuss the current market scenario.
Colin Shah, Vice Chairman, GJEPC has done consultation meetings with prominent members of trade including local members of Committee of Administration of the Council.
Based on the opinion Council got from such consultation and the decision taken after that by the Diamond Panel Committee of the Council, a note has been sent to the Hon’ble Commerce Minister, Commerce Secretary, Economic Advisor and other Government officials and apprised them of the precarious state of the Indian gems and jewellery industry.
In order to protect the interest of the industry at large, it was suggested that the individual members may consider the option of curtailing their import of rough Diamonds from 15th May 2020 at least for the next 30 days.
Pramod Agrawal, Chairman, GJEPC also urges its members as well as non-members to consider their commercial and contractual position individually and consider ceasing their imports of rough diamonds voluntarily for a period of 1 month from May 15, 2020.
Also, the trade and GJEPC have decided to take review of the situation in the 2nd week of June to suggest further course of action in this regard.
Victoria Quiri, Correspondent of the European Bureau, Rough & Polished, Strasbourg