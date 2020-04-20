JCK cancels its 2020 exhibitions

Organizers of the JCK Las Vegas and Luxury exhibitions announced that both events will be canceled this year due to the spread of the deadly coronavirus worldwide.
Exhibitions were rescheduled for June 2021 and will be held at the Venetian Resort & Sands Expo in Las Vegas.
“This decision was made in response to the unprecedented challenges faced by JCK’s jewelry community. We know this decision impacts the entire industry and it was not made lightly. The show has always been more than just a show floor, it’s a platform that brings our entire industry together and reflects its exceptional strength, creativity and diversity,” said Sarin Bachmann, Group Vice President, JCK and Luxury.
JCK shows are major events in the US jewellery industry.
Victoria Quiri, Correspondent of the European Bureau, Rough&Polished, Strasbourg