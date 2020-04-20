Exclusive

Russian Jewelers Guild: If the church will not support us, then soon everyone will have to wear crosses made in China

The Ministry of Finance of Russia proposed to include the jewelry industry in the list of sectors of the Russian economy that were most affected due to the deteriorating situation as a result of the spread of a new coronavirus infection. The corresponding...

20 april 2020

Ali Pastorini: Our customers want only natural diamonds

Ali Pastorini is the co-owner of Del Lima Jewelry and President of Mujeres Brillantes, an association which brings together more than 1,000 women working in the gold and diamond trading sector, mainly from Latin America, as well as from Turkey, Spain...

13 april 2020

Innovation and automation can conquer any challenges

Rahul Gaywala, the CEO of STPL has been with the Sahajanand Group since 1993 and in his tenure with STPL, he has proved to be a hard-core innovator and technocrat intent on helping to transform the diamond trade from a labour-intensive industry to an...

06 april 2020

Memorial Foundation of Carl Fabergé continues to fulfill its tasks

Valentin Skurlov, Ph. D., who is an Honorary Academician of the Russian Academy of Arts, professor, scientific secretary of the Fabergé Memorial Foundation, consulting researcher studying the Fabergé heritage at the Russian department of the Christie's...

30 march 2020

Gaetano Cavalieri: We need to protect the long-term health of our industry

The World Jewellery Confederation (CIBJO) represents the entire jewelry industry embracing a whole variety of companies, from those mining precious metals and gems to those, which are manufacturing and selling final products. The confederation...

23 march 2020

JCK cancels its 2020 exhibitions

Today
News

Organizers of the JCK Las Vegas and Luxury exhibitions announced that both events will be canceled this year due to the spread of the deadly coronavirus worldwide.
Exhibitions were rescheduled for June 2021 and will be held at the Venetian Resort & Sands Expo in Las Vegas. 

news_19032020_jck.png
Image credit: JCK


“This decision was made in response to the unprecedented challenges faced by JCK’s jewelry community. We know this decision impacts the entire industry and it was not made lightly. The show has always been more than just a show floor, it’s a platform that brings our entire industry together and reflects its exceptional strength, creativity and diversity,” said Sarin Bachmann, Group Vice President, JCK and Luxury.
JCK shows are major events in the US jewellery industry. 

Victoria Quiri, Correspondent of the European Bureau, Rough&Polished, Strasbourg

Print version
About
News
Analytics
Schedule
Expert reports
Exclusive
Contest
©2007-2020
Rough and Polished