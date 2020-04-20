Exclusive

Russian Jewelers Guild: If the church will not support us, then soon everyone will have to wear crosses made in China

The Ministry of Finance of Russia proposed to include the jewelry industry in the list of sectors of the Russian economy that were most affected due to the deteriorating situation as a result of the spread of a new coronavirus infection. The corresponding...

20 april 2020

Ali Pastorini: Our customers want only natural diamonds

Ali Pastorini is the co-owner of Del Lima Jewelry and President of Mujeres Brillantes, an association which brings together more than 1,000 women working in the gold and diamond trading sector, mainly from Latin America, as well as from Turkey, Spain...

13 april 2020

Innovation and automation can conquer any challenges

Rahul Gaywala, the CEO of STPL has been with the Sahajanand Group since 1993 and in his tenure with STPL, he has proved to be a hard-core innovator and technocrat intent on helping to transform the diamond trade from a labour-intensive industry to an...

06 april 2020

Memorial Foundation of Carl Fabergé continues to fulfill its tasks

Valentin Skurlov, Ph. D., who is an Honorary Academician of the Russian Academy of Arts, professor, scientific secretary of the Fabergé Memorial Foundation, consulting researcher studying the Fabergé heritage at the Russian department of the Christie's...

30 march 2020

Gaetano Cavalieri: We need to protect the long-term health of our industry

The World Jewellery Confederation (CIBJO) represents the entire jewelry industry embracing a whole variety of companies, from those mining precious metals and gems to those, which are manufacturing and selling final products. The confederation...

23 march 2020

Physical gold demand continues to dip drastically in Asia

Today
News

Stalled activity due to the coronavirus pandemic saw the continuation of weak physical gold demand in Asia.
In China, the world’s biggest consumer, low demand continued from last week, despite dealers offered massive discounts. Massive discounts of about $50 to $70 over benchmark spot prices in China as traders and dealers quoted the biggest discount on record since 2014. According to dealers, until the coronavirus disappears there will not be much physical demand in China. Spot gold prices traded between $1,672.69 and $1,746.50 an ounce this week, a peak since 2012. Jewellery stores that stocked up in January are now stuck with all of that and this week were more interested in selling for cash. 

news_17022020_gold.png

Image credit: stevebidmead (Pixabay)

Traders said that the Hong Kong market did exhibit some signs of steady activity, with premiums around $0.50-$1.00. Singapore saw premiums of $1.50-$3 an ounce, although restrictions strained supply and reduced retail activity. Singapore's annual exports growth accelerated in March, driven by a jump in shipments of pharmaceuticals and gold. However, a high premium on retail gold has slowed physical demand.
In India,  the world's second-biggest bullion consumer, an extended lockdown kept physical gold trading suspended while local prices soared to a record high. As per a Mumbai-based dealer with a bullion importing bank, Bullion industry is not expecting any kind of respite from the lockdown shortly. India's gold consumption in 2020 could fall as much as 50% from last year as the lockdown has closed jewellery stores during the key festival and wedding seasons.
Japan, which also recently declared an emergency due to the outbreak, saw premiums of $0.50-$1.00 an ounce, a Tokyo-based retailer said, adding supply constraints led to a slight rise in premiums from last week's $0.50 level.
Meanwhile, in Thailand, cash-strapped citizens rushed to sell gold in Bangkok's Chinatown as prices in the Thai baht surged to an all-time high this week.

Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough & Polished

Print version
About
News
Analytics
Schedule
Expert reports
Exclusive
Contest
©2007-2020
Rough and Polished