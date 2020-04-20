Gem Diamonds Q1 revenue, output slump as Covid-19 wreak havoc

Image credit: Gem Diamonds

At least 11 diamonds were sold for more than $1 million each during the period, generating revenue of $20.7 million.“Letšeng's mining progressed well during the period and we are confident that the mine will be able to rapidly ramp-up to full production once the lock-down period is lifted and it is safe for all our employees and contractors to return to site,” said Gem chief executive Clifford Elphick.Meanwhile, production at Letšeng dropped 12% to 26 110 carats in the first quarter from the previous quarter’s 29 768 carats.Mining and treatment volumes were impacted during the period primarily by drill rig availability issues, testing of different blasting parameters, additional maintenance to the tertiary cone crusher and scrubber drive-arrangement in plant 2.Mining and treatment volumes were also impacted as a result of the lockdown and the placing of the mine temporarily on care and maintenance which commenced on 28 March 2020.