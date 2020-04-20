Exclusive

Russian Jewelers Guild: If the church will not support us, then soon everyone will have to wear crosses made in China

The Ministry of Finance of Russia proposed to include the jewelry industry in the list of sectors of the Russian economy that were most affected due to the deteriorating situation as a result of the spread of a new coronavirus infection. The corresponding...

20 april 2020

Ali Pastorini: Our customers want only natural diamonds

Ali Pastorini is the co-owner of Del Lima Jewelry and President of Mujeres Brillantes, an association which brings together more than 1,000 women working in the gold and diamond trading sector, mainly from Latin America, as well as from Turkey, Spain...

13 april 2020

Innovation and automation can conquer any challenges

Rahul Gaywala, the CEO of STPL has been with the Sahajanand Group since 1993 and in his tenure with STPL, he has proved to be a hard-core innovator and technocrat intent on helping to transform the diamond trade from a labour-intensive industry to an...

06 april 2020

Memorial Foundation of Carl Fabergé continues to fulfill its tasks

Valentin Skurlov, Ph. D., who is an Honorary Academician of the Russian Academy of Arts, professor, scientific secretary of the Fabergé Memorial Foundation, consulting researcher studying the Fabergé heritage at the Russian department of the Christie's...

30 march 2020

Gaetano Cavalieri: We need to protect the long-term health of our industry

The World Jewellery Confederation (CIBJO) represents the entire jewelry industry embracing a whole variety of companies, from those mining precious metals and gems to those, which are manufacturing and selling final products. The confederation...

23 march 2020

Lucapa postpones AGM

Today
News

Lucapa Diamond has postponed its annual general meeting that was due to be convened next month given the current restrictions arising from the COVID-19 pandemic. 

news_20092019_lucara.png
Image credit: Lucara Diamond


The ASX-listed diamond junior said a new date for its AGM would be advised, but no later than end of July 2020. 
Lucapa said the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) guidelines acknowledged that COVID-19 may temporarily impact on the ability of public listed companies with 31 December balance dates to physically hold an AGM by 31 May 2020. 
“For these entities, ASIC confirmed that it will take no action if AGM’s are postponed for two months,” it said.
Lucapa has a 40% stake in Angola’s Lulo alluvial diamond project and owns 70% of the Mothae project, in Lesotho.

Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished

