Lucapa postpones AGM

Lucapa Diamond has postponed its annual general meeting that was due to be convened next month given the current restrictions arising from the COVID-19 pandemic.
The ASX-listed diamond junior said a new date for its AGM would be advised, but no later than end of July 2020.
Lucapa said the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) guidelines acknowledged that COVID-19 may temporarily impact on the ability of public listed companies with 31 December balance dates to physically hold an AGM by 31 May 2020.
“For these entities, ASIC confirmed that it will take no action if AGM’s are postponed for two months,” it said.
Lucapa has a 40% stake in Angola’s Lulo alluvial diamond project and owns 70% of the Mothae project, in Lesotho.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished