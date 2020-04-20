Exclusive

Russian Jewelers Guild: If the church will not support us, then soon everyone will have to wear crosses made in China

The Ministry of Finance of Russia proposed to include the jewelry industry in the list of sectors of the Russian economy that were most affected due to the deteriorating situation as a result of the spread of a new coronavirus infection. The corresponding...

20 april 2020

Ali Pastorini: Our customers want only natural diamonds

Ali Pastorini is the co-owner of Del Lima Jewelry and President of Mujeres Brillantes, an association which brings together more than 1,000 women working in the gold and diamond trading sector, mainly from Latin America, as well as from Turkey, Spain...

13 april 2020

Innovation and automation can conquer any challenges

Rahul Gaywala, the CEO of STPL has been with the Sahajanand Group since 1993 and in his tenure with STPL, he has proved to be a hard-core innovator and technocrat intent on helping to transform the diamond trade from a labour-intensive industry to an...

06 april 2020

Memorial Foundation of Carl Fabergé continues to fulfill its tasks

Valentin Skurlov, Ph. D., who is an Honorary Academician of the Russian Academy of Arts, professor, scientific secretary of the Fabergé Memorial Foundation, consulting researcher studying the Fabergé heritage at the Russian department of the Christie's...

30 march 2020

Gaetano Cavalieri: We need to protect the long-term health of our industry

The World Jewellery Confederation (CIBJO) represents the entire jewelry industry embracing a whole variety of companies, from those mining precious metals and gems to those, which are manufacturing and selling final products. The confederation...

23 march 2020

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. announced production and sales results for the 1Q 2020

Today
News

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. announced production and sales results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020 ("the Quarter" or "Q1 2020") from the Gahcho Kué Diamond Mine ("GK Mine").
The company mined 9,356,785 total tonnes of ore and waste, a 2% decrease on comparable period (Q1 2019: 9,528,018). 1,029,579 ore tonnes mined, a 70% increase on comparable period (Q1 2019: 605,027). 902,506 ore tonnes were treated, a 4% increase on comparable period (Q1 2019: 870,949). It unearthed 1,655,121 carats recovered at an average grade of 1.83 carats per tonne, 4% higher than comparable quarter (Q1 2019: 1,584,552 carats at 1.82).  

news_18032020_mountain_province.png
         Image credit: Mountain Province



In Q1 2020, 659,318 carats were sold at an average value of $99 per carat (US$75 per carat) for total proceeds of $65.4 million (US$49.2 million) in comparison to 643,739 carats sold at an average value of $94 per carat (US$71 per carat) for total proceeds of $60.7 million (US$45.8 million) in Q1 2019.  
The Company's sales, as previously stated, have been halted indefinitely. In the meantime, alternative sale strategies are being explored and will be considered if deemed viable.
Stuart Brown, the Company's President and Chief Executive Officer, commented: "Our Q1 2020 production figures were in line with expectations and slightly improved compared to the equivalent period last year. Looking ahead however, and as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, our full year 2020 production guidance will be revised. We are currently working through various planning scenarios to fully assess the impact on production and will communicate this to the market when we have more clarity and certainty on what the future may look like."

Alex Shishlo, Editor of the Rough&Polished European Bureau

