Exclusive

Russian Jewelers Guild: If the church will not support us, then soon everyone will have to wear crosses made in China

The Ministry of Finance of Russia proposed to include the jewelry industry in the list of sectors of the Russian economy that were most affected due to the deteriorating situation as a result of the spread of a new coronavirus infection. The corresponding...

Yesterday

Ali Pastorini: Our customers want only natural diamonds

Ali Pastorini is the co-owner of Del Lima Jewelry and President of Mujeres Brillantes, an association which brings together more than 1,000 women working in the gold and diamond trading sector, mainly from Latin America, as well as from Turkey, Spain...

13 april 2020

Innovation and automation can conquer any challenges

Rahul Gaywala, the CEO of STPL has been with the Sahajanand Group since 1993 and in his tenure with STPL, he has proved to be a hard-core innovator and technocrat intent on helping to transform the diamond trade from a labour-intensive industry to an...

06 april 2020

Memorial Foundation of Carl Fabergé continues to fulfill its tasks

Valentin Skurlov, Ph. D., who is an Honorary Academician of the Russian Academy of Arts, professor, scientific secretary of the Fabergé Memorial Foundation, consulting researcher studying the Fabergé heritage at the Russian department of the Christie's...

30 march 2020

Gaetano Cavalieri: We need to protect the long-term health of our industry

The World Jewellery Confederation (CIBJO) represents the entire jewelry industry embracing a whole variety of companies, from those mining precious metals and gems to those, which are manufacturing and selling final products. The confederation...

23 march 2020

India’s gold imports down 14% in FinYear 2019-2020

Today
News

According to India’s Ministry of Commerce, gold imports into India fell by 14.23% in value terms during FY2019-20 to $ 28.2 bln as against during FY2018-19, when the country’s imports of gold stood at $32.91 bln, reports Press Trust of India(PTI). 
Gold prices which were at $ 1,450 per oz levels have climbed steadily and now hovers between $ 1,650 and the $ 1,710 mark due to demand from investors seeking a safe haven.
According to PTI, gold imports turned negative during the last four months of the fiscal, coinciding with a steady rise in the gold price due to the uncertain political and economic situation worldwide.
Jewellery demand has hit because of the lockdown in India and will also affect Akshaya Tritiya sales as the lockdown has been extended till May 3. Akshaya Tritiya is traditionally the second most important day for the purchase of gold in India. Shopping for the wedding season will also be hit, affecting demand for jewellery.
With this scenario, imports of gold will decline even further during the current year. The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) has reportedly written to the government, recommending measures, including setting up a fund for artisans; reducing import duty on gold to 2%; a complete waiver of interest on loans and allowing e-commerce for jewellery among other things to help the industry tide over the current crisis.

Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough & Polished

Print version
About
News
Analytics
Schedule
Expert reports
Exclusive
Contest
©2007-2020
Rough and Polished