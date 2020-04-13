Yoram Dvash elected Acting President of WFDB

Yoram Dvash, President of the Israel Diamond Bourse, was yesterday unanimously elected as the Acting President of the World Federation of Diamond Bourses (WFDB), says a press release from WFDB.“The diamond industry like all other industries is going through a very difficult time due to the coronavirus pandemic that has struck so much devastation in human, as well as business terms, across the world,” said Yoram Dvash, the newly elected Acting President.“In this situation it is imperative that the diamond industry across the world be united in the goal to restore it to its glory days, once the pandemic has receded and some semblance of normalcy returns to the globe,” he added.Dvash’s election took place at a meeting of the Executive Committee of the WFDB held via Zoom. Dvash had already been named President Designate at a previous Congress of the WFDB. “The WFDB is at a very historical moment as we have only recently launched the Diamond Trading Platform, Get Diamonds, which has already become the largest such platform,” stated Dvash. “It is a time when it is absolutely essential for the diamond industry to stand together like never before to ensure the welfare of the entire diamond industry.”