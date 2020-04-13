Exclusive

Russian Jewelers Guild: If the church will not support us, then soon everyone will have to wear crosses made in China

The Ministry of Finance of Russia proposed to include the jewelry industry in the list of sectors of the Russian economy that were most affected due to the deteriorating situation as a result of the spread of a new coronavirus infection. The corresponding...

Yesterday

Ali Pastorini: Our customers want only natural diamonds

Ali Pastorini is the co-owner of Del Lima Jewelry and President of Mujeres Brillantes, an association which brings together more than 1,000 women working in the gold and diamond trading sector, mainly from Latin America, as well as from Turkey, Spain...

13 april 2020

Innovation and automation can conquer any challenges

Rahul Gaywala, the CEO of STPL has been with the Sahajanand Group since 1993 and in his tenure with STPL, he has proved to be a hard-core innovator and technocrat intent on helping to transform the diamond trade from a labour-intensive industry to an...

06 april 2020

Memorial Foundation of Carl Fabergé continues to fulfill its tasks

Valentin Skurlov, Ph. D., who is an Honorary Academician of the Russian Academy of Arts, professor, scientific secretary of the Fabergé Memorial Foundation, consulting researcher studying the Fabergé heritage at the Russian department of the Christie's...

30 march 2020

Gaetano Cavalieri: We need to protect the long-term health of our industry

The World Jewellery Confederation (CIBJO) represents the entire jewelry industry embracing a whole variety of companies, from those mining precious metals and gems to those, which are manufacturing and selling final products. The confederation...

23 march 2020

Yoram Dvash elected Acting President of WFDB

Today
News
news_21042020_Dvash.jpgYoram Dvash, President of the Israel Diamond Bourse, was yesterday unanimously elected as the Acting President of the World Federation of Diamond Bourses (WFDB), says a press release from WFDB.
“The diamond industry like all other industries is going through a very difficult time due to the coronavirus pandemic that has struck so much devastation in human, as well as business terms, across the world,” said Yoram Dvash, the newly elected Acting President.
“In this situation it is imperative that the diamond industry across the world be united in the goal to restore it to its glory days, once the pandemic has receded and some semblance of normalcy returns to the globe,” he added.
Dvash’s election took place at a meeting of the Executive Committee of the WFDB held via Zoom. Dvash had already been named President Designate at a previous Congress of the WFDB. “The WFDB is at a very historical moment as we have only recently launched the Diamond Trading Platform, Get Diamonds, which has already become the largest such platform,” stated Dvash. “It is a time when it is absolutely essential for the diamond industry to stand together like never before to ensure the welfare of the entire diamond industry.”

Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough & Polished

