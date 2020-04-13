Exclusive
Russian Jewelers Guild: If the church will not support us, then soon everyone will have to wear crosses made in China
The Ministry of Finance of Russia proposed to include the jewelry industry in the list of sectors of the Russian economy that were most affected due to the deteriorating situation as a result of the spread of a new coronavirus infection. The corresponding...
Today
Ali Pastorini: Our customers want only natural diamonds
Ali Pastorini is the co-owner of Del Lima Jewelry and President of Mujeres Brillantes, an association which brings together more than 1,000 women working in the gold and diamond trading sector, mainly from Latin America, as well as from Turkey, Spain...
13 april 2020
Innovation and automation can conquer any challenges
Rahul Gaywala, the CEO of STPL has been with the Sahajanand Group since 1993 and in his tenure with STPL, he has proved to be a hard-core innovator and technocrat intent on helping to transform the diamond trade from a labour-intensive industry to an...
06 april 2020
Memorial Foundation of Carl Fabergé continues to fulfill its tasks
Valentin Skurlov, Ph. D., who is an Honorary Academician of the Russian Academy of Arts, professor, scientific secretary of the Fabergé Memorial Foundation, consulting researcher studying the Fabergé heritage at the Russian department of the Christie's...
30 march 2020
Gaetano Cavalieri: We need to protect the long-term health of our industry
The World Jewellery Confederation (CIBJO) represents the entire jewelry industry embracing a whole variety of companies, from those mining precious metals and gems to those, which are manufacturing and selling final products. The confederation...
23 march 2020
India may impose embargo on diamond imports for 1-3 months
However, there is no official confirmation of this information yet.
India accounts for about 90% of global production of polished goods; the country is the largest actual importer of rough diamonds. India’s annual diamond imports reach about $ 14 billion.
Indian traders in favor of the embargo hope that this measure will stop the fall in diamond prices and improve the financial situation in the industry.
India introduced a similar embargo during the crisis of 2009, and the ban lasted 30 days. It followed a period when rough prices, due to speculation, reached unreasonably high levels resulting in large diamond inventories that were difficult to sell.
The shutdown of the diamond manufacturing industry in India due to the quarantine introduced at the end of March complicated the sale of rough diamonds, the demand for which fell sharply due to the closure of jewelry retail in the United States and most of the EU countries, as well as the downturn in the global economy caused by the coronavirus.
According to Bain, global sales of luxury goods in the 1st quarter will be reduced by 25-30%, and in 2020 they may fall by a quarter compared to last year. De Beers canceled its third sales cycle this year due to antiviral restrictions; ALROSA’s result was two times lower than in February and the company broke off contracts with some customers due to non-compliance with the conditions. Small diamond miners, such as Petra Diamonds, which sell their rough at tenders, faced a sharp deterioration in market conditions in March. Petra reported a 24% drop in prices in March prompting the company to suspend trading and stockpile rough until better times.