Coronavirus: Anglo, De Beers make additional donations to South Africa

Today
Anglo American and its subsidiary, De Beers have made additional donations of $2 million to South Africa’s Solidarity Fund that exists specifically to help address the impacts of COVID-19. 

fernandozhiminaicela
Image credit: fernandozhiminaicela (Pixabay)

They have also donated $1 million to the Oppenheimer family’s South African Future Trust that has been established to support small and medium-sized businesses through the crisis.
“We are continuing to identify additional areas for monetary and in-kind support that we can provide as conditions evolve – building on the $25 million value of our additional COVID-19 global relief donations and in-kind contributions to date across our host jurisdictions in southern Africa, the Americas, Australia, and the UK,” said Anglo American chief executive Mark Cutifani.
“We all applaud the heroic and selfless efforts of so many people – within our company and far beyond – to help others in times of human crisis.”
He said Anglo American’s board directors and group management committee members have agreed to donate 30% of their fees or salaries for three months to their personal choice of COVID-19 related charities or funds.
De Beers has already donated $2,5 million to Botswana and Namibia to boost the two southern African countries’ response to the COVID-19 crisis.

Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished


