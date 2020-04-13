Exclusive

Russian Jewelers Guild: If the church will not support us, then soon everyone will have to wear crosses made in China

The Ministry of Finance of Russia proposed to include the jewelry industry in the list of sectors of the Russian economy that were most affected due to the deteriorating situation as a result of the spread of a new coronavirus infection. The corresponding...

Ali Pastorini: Our customers want only natural diamonds

Ali Pastorini is the co-owner of Del Lima Jewelry and President of Mujeres Brillantes, an association which brings together more than 1,000 women working in the gold and diamond trading sector, mainly from Latin America, as well as from Turkey, Spain...

13 april 2020

Innovation and automation can conquer any challenges

Rahul Gaywala, the CEO of STPL has been with the Sahajanand Group since 1993 and in his tenure with STPL, he has proved to be a hard-core innovator and technocrat intent on helping to transform the diamond trade from a labour-intensive industry to an...

06 april 2020

Memorial Foundation of Carl Fabergé continues to fulfill its tasks

Valentin Skurlov, Ph. D., who is an Honorary Academician of the Russian Academy of Arts, professor, scientific secretary of the Fabergé Memorial Foundation, consulting researcher studying the Fabergé heritage at the Russian department of the Christie's...

30 march 2020

Gaetano Cavalieri: We need to protect the long-term health of our industry

The World Jewellery Confederation (CIBJO) represents the entire jewelry industry embracing a whole variety of companies, from those mining precious metals and gems to those, which are manufacturing and selling final products. The confederation...

23 march 2020

Rio Tinto Diamond output dips 10% y-o-y in Q1

news_06072018_riotinto.pngRio Tinto Diamond has announced that it recovered 3.4 mln carats for the three months ending March 31, a drop of 10% year on year in the first quarter. According to the company, the Argyle mine yielded 2.6 mln carats, a 7% decrease compared to the same period last year.
Rio Tinto has been reducing its output from the site in preparation for its closure in the fourth quarter of the year.
Rio Tinto’s share of production at Diavik mine fell 15% to 857,000 carats, due to the lower grades recovered at the deposit. Rio Tinto owns 60% stake of the Canadian Diavik mine.
Rio Tinto Diamond expects to produce between 12mln to 14 mln carats from its Argyle mine in Australia and its Diavik deposit in Canada during the year.

Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough & Polished

