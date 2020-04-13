Exclusive

Russian Jewelers Guild: If the church will not support us, then soon everyone will have to wear crosses made in China

The Ministry of Finance of Russia proposed to include the jewelry industry in the list of sectors of the Russian economy that were most affected due to the deteriorating situation as a result of the spread of a new coronavirus infection. The corresponding...

Ali Pastorini: Our customers want only natural diamonds

Ali Pastorini is the co-owner of Del Lima Jewelry and President of Mujeres Brillantes, an association which brings together more than 1,000 women working in the gold and diamond trading sector, mainly from Latin America, as well as from Turkey, Spain...

Innovation and automation can conquer any challenges

Rahul Gaywala, the CEO of STPL has been with the Sahajanand Group since 1993 and in his tenure with STPL, he has proved to be a hard-core innovator and technocrat intent on helping to transform the diamond trade from a labour-intensive industry to an...

Memorial Foundation of Carl Fabergé continues to fulfill its tasks

Valentin Skurlov, Ph. D., who is an Honorary Academician of the Russian Academy of Arts, professor, scientific secretary of the Fabergé Memorial Foundation, consulting researcher studying the Fabergé heritage at the Russian department of the Christie's...

Gaetano Cavalieri: We need to protect the long-term health of our industry

The World Jewellery Confederation (CIBJO) represents the entire jewelry industry embracing a whole variety of companies, from those mining precious metals and gems to those, which are manufacturing and selling final products. The confederation...

Luk Fook targets millennials to achieve larger consumer market

News

To gain a stronger foothold in the jewellery consumer market, Luk Fook Holdings (International) Ltd is effectively promoting affordable luxury jewellery products to China's young and tech-savvy buyers, says a report in jewellerynet.com.
The company is looking to take advantage of the younger generation's growing spending potential as part of a three-year corporate blueprint involving supply chain management, China market expansion and strategic growth.
According to the report, alongside this initiative are plans to further develop its online business and strengthen cooperation with e-commerce platforms in China. It is also looking at implementing higher-level automation and big data management in its operations to improve productivity and operational efficiency.

Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough & Polished

