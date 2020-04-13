Luk Fook targets millennials to achieve larger consumer market

To gain a stronger foothold in the jewellery consumer market, Luk Fook Holdings (International) Ltd is effectively promoting affordable luxury jewellery products to China's young and tech-savvy buyers, says a report in jewellerynet.com.
The company is looking to take advantage of the younger generation's growing spending potential as part of a three-year corporate blueprint involving supply chain management, China market expansion and strategic growth.
According to the report, alongside this initiative are plans to further develop its online business and strengthen cooperation with e-commerce platforms in China. It is also looking at implementing higher-level automation and big data management in its operations to improve productivity and operational efficiency.
Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough & Polished