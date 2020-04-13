Covid-19: SA allows mining industry to operate at 50% capacity

Image credit: hangela (Pixabay)

Only coal mines supplying state power utility Eskom were allowed to continue with their operations.“If you leave a mine for a long time, an active mine without activity, it poses the danger of rockfalls and increases the chances of seismicity, so we don’t want that,” said cooperative governance minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma.“We agreed that mines should start operating at 50%.”The Minerals Council South Africa welcomed the development.“We commit the industry to the prioritisation of health and safety of employees as this phase-in gathers steam, with all the preventative and mitigating controls to fight Covid-19 in place,” council chief executive Roger Baxter was quoted as saying by Mining Weekly."It’s our view that government has adopted a pragmatic and practical approach to fighting the pandemic and enabling the economy to survive the crisis.”The Minerals Council South Africa had warned that some mines might not re-open post the COVID-19 lockdown period owing to lack of cash flow.