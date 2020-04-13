Covid-19: SA allows mining industry to operate at 50% capacity

The South African government has allowed the mining industry to resume operations at 50% capacity as the country’s lockdown was extended to early next month.
Pretoria had directed most underground mines to be put on care and maintenance during the lockdown.
Only coal mines supplying state power utility Eskom were allowed to continue with their operations.
“If you leave a mine for a long time, an active mine without activity, it poses the danger of rockfalls and increases the chances of seismicity, so we don’t want that,” said cooperative governance minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma.
“We agreed that mines should start operating at 50%.”
The Minerals Council South Africa welcomed the development.
“We commit the industry to the prioritisation of health and safety of employees as this phase-in gathers steam, with all the preventative and mitigating controls to fight Covid-19 in place,” council chief executive Roger Baxter was quoted as saying by Mining Weekly.
"It’s our view that government has adopted a pragmatic and practical approach to fighting the pandemic and enabling the economy to survive the crisis.”
The Minerals Council South Africa had warned that some mines might not re-open post the COVID-19 lockdown period owing to lack of cash flow.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished