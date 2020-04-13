AGD DIAMONDS attends PDAC Mining Forum in Canada

Today

AGD DIAMONDS took an active part in the Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada's (PDAC) forum, which was held in early March in Toronto.The working group of the AGD DIAMONDS JSC included First Deputy General Director Gennady Fedorovich Piven and Advisor to the General Director for Geology Viktor Nikolayevich Ustinov.The company took part in Diamond Sessions, which took place during the Corporate Presentation Forum and Technical Meetings, held negotiations with the leaders and specialists of large diamond mining companies, and also presented the report “AGD DIAMONDS in the Russian and World Diamond Mining Industries”.The report of the enterprise at the Diamond Forum session aroused great interest among geologists, miners and business representatives.Upon rewiev, Rio Tinto, which also participated in the event, showed interest in developing scientific and technical cooperation with AGD DIAMONDS to improve methods for developing primary diamond deposits: ore mining, separation processes and others. The Angolan company Endiama - another participant in the forum - became interested in developing cooperation with AGD DIAMONDS in prospecting and development of diamond placers in Angola. The issues were discussed at a meeting with representatives of the state corporation and the Institute of Geology of Angola.During the PDAC Congress, the company held meetings with leading experts of the Canadian office of SRK, representatives of Botswana Diamonds (England), heads of leading geophysical companies Geotech (Canada) and XCalibur (South Africa, Spain), heads of geological services in Namibia, Finland and Greenland. AGD exchanged views with Professor Barbara Scott-Smith (Canada) and Honorary Professor of the University of British Columbia Patricia Shehan (Canada) about the problems and ways to further improve research in the field of geology of diamond deposits.AGD DIAMONDS also held a meeting with representatives of Arctic Star Exploration. They helped to discover the Diavik deposit in Canada and the Vladimir Grib kimberlite pipe.The experience gained by the delegation of AGD DIAMONDS JSC during the business trip will be applied in geological exploration and production operations.According to data provided by AGD DIAMONDS, in 2018, the Grib Diamond Deposit ranked eighth among the world's largest deposits in terms of the number of diamonds mined, ranking between the Catoca mine in Angola and Venetia mine in South Africa. Among the world's largest companies, AGD DIAMONDS JSC is ranked seventh.The Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada's Conference is the largest international forum in the field of investment and development of solid mineral exploration and mining projects.This year it was the 88th edition and gathered on its site 23,144 people from 132 countries.AGD DIAMONDS visited the forum at the invitation of PDAC Congress organizers.