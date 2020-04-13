Exclusive

Ali Pastorini: Our customers want only natural diamonds

Ali Pastorini is the co-owner of Del Lima Jewelry and President of Mujeres Brillantes, an association which brings together more than 1,000 women working in the gold and diamond trading sector, mainly from Latin America, as well as from Turkey, Spain...

13 april 2020

Innovation and automation can conquer any challenges

Rahul Gaywala, the CEO of STPL has been with the Sahajanand Group since 1993 and in his tenure with STPL, he has proved to be a hard-core innovator and technocrat intent on helping to transform the diamond trade from a labour-intensive industry to an...

06 april 2020

Memorial Foundation of Carl Fabergé continues to fulfill its tasks

Valentin Skurlov, Ph. D., who is an Honorary Academician of the Russian Academy of Arts, professor, scientific secretary of the Fabergé Memorial Foundation, consulting researcher studying the Fabergé heritage at the Russian department of the Christie's...

30 march 2020

Gaetano Cavalieri: We need to protect the long-term health of our industry

The World Jewellery Confederation (CIBJO) represents the entire jewelry industry embracing a whole variety of companies, from those mining precious metals and gems to those, which are manufacturing and selling final products. The confederation...

23 march 2020

Sierra Leone mulls setting up entity to buy diamonds from artisanal miners

Sierra Leone will revise its Mines and Minerals Act that will, among other issues, pave way for the establishment of a State entity that can buy diamonds from artisanal miners, an official has said. The National Minerals Agency of Sierra Leone director-general...

16 march 2020

AGD DIAMONDS attends PDAC Mining Forum in Canada

Today
News

agd_diamonds_logo_news.pngAGD DIAMONDS took an active part in the Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada's (PDAC) forum, which was held in early March in Toronto.The working group of the AGD DIAMONDS JSC included First Deputy General Director Gennady Fedorovich Piven and Advisor to the General Director for Geology Viktor Nikolayevich Ustinov.
The company took part in Diamond Sessions, which took place during the Corporate Presentation Forum and Technical Meetings, held negotiations with the leaders and specialists of large diamond mining companies, and also presented the report “AGD DIAMONDS in the Russian and World Diamond Mining Industries”.
The report of the enterprise at the Diamond Forum session aroused great interest among geologists, miners and business representatives.
Upon rewiev, Rio Tinto, which also participated in the event, showed interest in developing scientific and technical cooperation with AGD DIAMONDS to improve methods for developing primary diamond deposits: ore mining, separation processes and others. The Angolan company Endiama - another participant in the forum - became interested in developing cooperation with AGD DIAMONDS in prospecting and development of diamond placers in Angola. The issues were discussed at a meeting with representatives of the state corporation and the Institute of Geology of Angola.
During the PDAC Congress, the company held meetings with leading experts of the Canadian office of SRK, representatives of Botswana Diamonds (England), heads of leading geophysical companies Geotech (Canada) and XCalibur (South Africa, Spain), heads of geological services in Namibia, Finland and Greenland. AGD exchanged views with Professor Barbara Scott-Smith (Canada) and Honorary Professor of the University of British Columbia Patricia Shehan (Canada) about the problems and ways to further improve research in the field of geology of diamond deposits.
AGD DIAMONDS also held a meeting with representatives of Arctic Star Exploration. They helped to discover the Diavik deposit in Canada and the Vladimir Grib kimberlite pipe.
The experience gained by the delegation of AGD DIAMONDS JSC during the business trip will be applied in geological exploration and production operations.
According to data provided by AGD DIAMONDS, in 2018, the Grib Diamond Deposit ranked eighth among the world's largest deposits in terms of the number of diamonds mined, ranking between the Catoca mine in Angola and Venetia mine in South Africa. Among the world's largest companies, AGD DIAMONDS JSC is ranked seventh.
The Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada's Conference is the largest international forum in the field of investment and development of solid mineral exploration and mining projects.
This year it was the 88th edition and gathered on its site 23,144 people from 132 countries.
AGD DIAMONDS visited the forum at the invitation of PDAC Congress organizers.

Виктория Кири, корреспондент Европейского бюро Rough&Polished, Страсбург

Print version
About
News
Analytics
Schedule
Expert reports
Exclusive
Contest
©2007-2020
Rough and Polished