Exclusive

Ali Pastorini: Our customers want only natural diamonds

Ali Pastorini is the co-owner of Del Lima Jewelry and President of Mujeres Brillantes, an association which brings together more than 1,000 women working in the gold and diamond trading sector, mainly from Latin America, as well as from Turkey, Spain...

13 april 2020

Innovation and automation can conquer any challenges

Rahul Gaywala, the CEO of STPL has been with the Sahajanand Group since 1993 and in his tenure with STPL, he has proved to be a hard-core innovator and technocrat intent on helping to transform the diamond trade from a labour-intensive industry to an...

06 april 2020

Memorial Foundation of Carl Fabergé continues to fulfill its tasks

Valentin Skurlov, Ph. D., who is an Honorary Academician of the Russian Academy of Arts, professor, scientific secretary of the Fabergé Memorial Foundation, consulting researcher studying the Fabergé heritage at the Russian department of the Christie's...

30 march 2020

Gaetano Cavalieri: We need to protect the long-term health of our industry

The World Jewellery Confederation (CIBJO) represents the entire jewelry industry embracing a whole variety of companies, from those mining precious metals and gems to those, which are manufacturing and selling final products. The confederation...

23 march 2020

Sierra Leone mulls setting up entity to buy diamonds from artisanal miners

Sierra Leone will revise its Mines and Minerals Act that will, among other issues, pave way for the establishment of a State entity that can buy diamonds from artisanal miners, an official has said. The National Minerals Agency of Sierra Leone director-general...

16 march 2020

Unique diamond unearthed by AGD DIAMONDS

Today
News

AGD DIAMONDS retrieved a unique gem-quality diamond weighing 50.36 carats at its Grib Mining and Processing Division on April 13, 2020.

news_17042020_agd_diamonds.png
Image credit: AGD DIAMONDS
 
AGD DIAMONDS is using innovative and highly environmentally friendly technologies to dress kimberlite ore, which permits to produce large high-quality diamonds with a certain regularity.
Thus, its Grib Mining and Processing Division produced a unique diamond weighing 86.46 carats in January 2020. Last year, the company recovered 11 exclusive diamonds, each of them exceeding 50 carats in size.
The Grib Diamond Field is one of the world’s largest, ranking fourth in reserves in Russia and seventh in the world.

Victoria Quiri, Correspondent of the European Bureau, Rough & Polished, Strasbourg

 

