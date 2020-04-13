Unique diamond unearthed by AGD DIAMONDS

AGD DIAMONDS retrieved a unique gem-quality diamond weighing 50.36 carats at its Grib Mining and Processing Division on April 13, 2020.
Image credit: AGD DIAMONDS
AGD DIAMONDS is using innovative and highly environmentally friendly technologies to dress kimberlite ore, which permits to produce large high-quality diamonds with a certain regularity.
Thus, its Grib Mining and Processing Division produced a unique diamond weighing 86.46 carats in January 2020. Last year, the company recovered 11 exclusive diamonds, each of them exceeding 50 carats in size.
The Grib Diamond Field is one of the world’s largest, ranking fourth in reserves in Russia and seventh in the world.
Victoria Quiri, Correspondent of the European Bureau, Rough & Polished, Strasbourg