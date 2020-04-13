Exclusive

Ali Pastorini: Our customers want only natural diamonds

Ali Pastorini is the co-owner of Del Lima Jewelry and President of Mujeres Brillantes, an association which brings together more than 1,000 women working in the gold and diamond trading sector, mainly from Latin America, as well as from Turkey, Spain...

13 april 2020

Innovation and automation can conquer any challenges

Rahul Gaywala, the CEO of STPL has been with the Sahajanand Group since 1993 and in his tenure with STPL, he has proved to be a hard-core innovator and technocrat intent on helping to transform the diamond trade from a labour-intensive industry to an...

06 april 2020

Memorial Foundation of Carl Fabergé continues to fulfill its tasks

Valentin Skurlov, Ph. D., who is an Honorary Academician of the Russian Academy of Arts, professor, scientific secretary of the Fabergé Memorial Foundation, consulting researcher studying the Fabergé heritage at the Russian department of the Christie's...

30 march 2020

Gaetano Cavalieri: We need to protect the long-term health of our industry

The World Jewellery Confederation (CIBJO) represents the entire jewelry industry embracing a whole variety of companies, from those mining precious metals and gems to those, which are manufacturing and selling final products. The confederation...

23 march 2020

Sierra Leone mulls setting up entity to buy diamonds from artisanal miners

Sierra Leone will revise its Mines and Minerals Act that will, among other issues, pave way for the establishment of a State entity that can buy diamonds from artisanal miners, an official has said. The National Minerals Agency of Sierra Leone director-general...

16 march 2020

Thai households & investors rush to sell gold as local prices hit 7-year high

Today
News

Cash-strapped Thais rushed to sell gold in Bangkok’s Chinatown, on Thursday, cashing in on a surge in the price of the precious metal as the new coronavirus outbreak pulls the economy into a recession with millions losing jobs, according to a Reuters report.
Like most Asians, Thais who keep some savings in gold are at this time of hardship taking advantage of a recent rise in the benchmark global price to $1,722 an ounce, a seven-year high. In Thai baht, prices hit an all-time high this week. Spot gold prices in Thai baht have climbed by over 24% so far in 2020, compared to a 13% rise in U.S. dollars. 
Apparently, in over 60 years this is the first time that people are selling a lot of gold, according to the president of the Gold Traders Association who said: “I suggest don’t sell your gold at once as COVID-19 will not be over soon and gold prices may still make new highs.”
Thai households have invested a lot in gold and will sell the gold whenever gold prices go up or during economic hardship.

Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough & Polished


Print version
About
News
Analytics
Schedule
Expert reports
Exclusive
Contest
©2007-2020
Rough and Polished