Branko Deljanin to organize a practical webinar on identifying gems with instruments

Branko Deljanin, Director of BrankoGems & CGL Canadian gem lab, is organizing on April 20 a practical webinar on screening and identifying pink/red gems and diamonds.“I enjoy sharing my knowledge and 25 years of gemological experience globally at my workshops in 17 countries and 4 continents. Unfortunately, my latest workshops in Canada and Greece are postponed due to COVID 19. So this is my way to give back to the gemmological and jewellery community through my hands-on webinars. Other oral webinars are helpful, however, my practical webinars are unique in guiding you through the step by step process of identifying gems with instruments,” – Deljanin writes on his website.The participants will use 4 portable instruments from BrankoGems ID Kit: Loupe, Portable Polarioscope, Mini UV lamp (PL / Jewellery Inspectors) and handheld Spectroscope plus EXA portable spectrometer.Upon registration, the participants will receive a list with 4 Pink Diamonds and 6 Pink/Red/Purple gems with all gemmological characteristics and key tests to identify them using 5 instruments.