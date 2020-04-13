Exclusive

Ali Pastorini: Our customers want only natural diamonds

Ali Pastorini is the co-owner of Del Lima Jewelry and President of Mujeres Brillantes, an association which brings together more than 1,000 women working in the gold and diamond trading sector, mainly from Latin America, as well as from Turkey, Spain...

13 april 2020

Innovation and automation can conquer any challenges

Rahul Gaywala, the CEO of STPL has been with the Sahajanand Group since 1993 and in his tenure with STPL, he has proved to be a hard-core innovator and technocrat intent on helping to transform the diamond trade from a labour-intensive industry to an...

06 april 2020

Memorial Foundation of Carl Fabergé continues to fulfill its tasks

Valentin Skurlov, Ph. D., who is an Honorary Academician of the Russian Academy of Arts, professor, scientific secretary of the Fabergé Memorial Foundation, consulting researcher studying the Fabergé heritage at the Russian department of the Christie's...

30 march 2020

Gaetano Cavalieri: We need to protect the long-term health of our industry

The World Jewellery Confederation (CIBJO) represents the entire jewelry industry embracing a whole variety of companies, from those mining precious metals and gems to those, which are manufacturing and selling final products. The confederation...

23 march 2020

Sierra Leone mulls setting up entity to buy diamonds from artisanal miners

Sierra Leone will revise its Mines and Minerals Act that will, among other issues, pave way for the establishment of a State entity that can buy diamonds from artisanal miners, an official has said. The National Minerals Agency of Sierra Leone director-general...

16 march 2020

Branko Deljanin to organize a practical webinar on identifying gems with instruments

Today
News
news_17042020_branko.jpgBranko Deljanin, Director of BrankoGems & CGL Canadian gem lab, is organizing on April 20 a practical webinar on screening and identifying pink/red gems and diamonds. 
“I enjoy sharing my knowledge and 25 years of gemological experience globally at my workshops in 17 countries and 4 continents. Unfortunately, my latest workshops in Canada and Greece are postponed due to COVID 19. So this is my way to give back to the gemmological and jewellery community through my hands-on webinars. Other oral webinars are helpful, however, my practical webinars are unique in guiding you through the step by step process of identifying gems with instruments,” – Deljanin writes on his website.  
The participants will use 4 portable instruments from BrankoGems ID Kit: Loupe, Portable Polarioscope, Mini UV lamp (PL / Jewellery Inspectors) and handheld Spectroscope plus EXA portable spectrometer.
Upon registration, the participants will receive a list with 4 Pink Diamonds and 6 Pink/Red/Purple gems with all gemmological characteristics and key tests to identify them using 5 instruments.

Alex Shishlo, Editor of the Rough&Polished European Bureau
Print version
About
News
Analytics
Schedule
Expert reports
Exclusive
Contest
©2007-2020
Rough and Polished