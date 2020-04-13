Exclusive

Ali Pastorini: Our customers want only natural diamonds

Ali Pastorini is the co-owner of Del Lima Jewelry and President of Mujeres Brillantes, an association which brings together more than 1,000 women working in the gold and diamond trading sector, mainly from Latin America, as well as from Turkey, Spain...

13 april 2020

Innovation and automation can conquer any challenges

Rahul Gaywala, the CEO of STPL has been with the Sahajanand Group since 1993 and in his tenure with STPL, he has proved to be a hard-core innovator and technocrat intent on helping to transform the diamond trade from a labour-intensive industry to an...

06 april 2020

Memorial Foundation of Carl Fabergé continues to fulfill its tasks

Valentin Skurlov, Ph. D., who is an Honorary Academician of the Russian Academy of Arts, professor, scientific secretary of the Fabergé Memorial Foundation, consulting researcher studying the Fabergé heritage at the Russian department of the Christie's...

30 march 2020

Gaetano Cavalieri: We need to protect the long-term health of our industry

The World Jewellery Confederation (CIBJO) represents the entire jewelry industry embracing a whole variety of companies, from those mining precious metals and gems to those, which are manufacturing and selling final products. The confederation...

23 march 2020

Sierra Leone mulls setting up entity to buy diamonds from artisanal miners

Sierra Leone will revise its Mines and Minerals Act that will, among other issues, pave way for the establishment of a State entity that can buy diamonds from artisanal miners, an official has said. The National Minerals Agency of Sierra Leone director-general...

16 march 2020

Endiama explores funding solutions for diamond producers in Angola

Today
News

Angolan state-owned diamond mining company, Endiama is exploring viable diamond funding solutions to create liquidity for producers in the southern African country as the Covid-19 pandemic cripples their operations, according to Lucapa. 
The diamond junior, which has a 40% stake in the Lulo alluvial mining company Sociedade Mineira Do Lulo (SML), will be one of the beneficiaries should Endiama succeed. 

pixel2013
Image credit: pixel2013 (Pixabay)


Lucapa said its partners and Lulo management are working with the authorities to re-commence normal mining activities.
“The kimberlite exploration effort continues at Lulo and we look forward to the upcoming dry season where activities can be scaled and concluding the discussions with the government of Angola in respect of a majority interest for Lucapa,” said the company. 
The kimberlite exploration programme had seen the recovery of 45 diamonds in the Canguige tributary sample, including D-colour and Type IIa gems.
Meanwhile, Lucapa said a care and maintenance and security programme is being implemented at Mothae in Lesotho to ensure the asset is preserved and well positioned to recommence mining operations when the global markets recover.
The company said it remains focused on the health and wellbeing of staff, contractors and stakeholders through the implementation of suitable protocols to minimise the potential transmission of COVID19.

Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished


Print version
About
News
Analytics
Schedule
Expert reports
Exclusive
Contest
©2007-2020
Rough and Polished