India's G&J units in SEZs/EOUs may resume partial operations after April 20

The Government of India has announced that operations in certain types of industrial units outside of the demarcated containment zones will be permitted after April 20, onwards along with adequate precautions. It is expected that many units of the gem and jewellery industry are likely to start with limited operations from next week.Some of the precautions that will be mandatory include use of home-made face covers at workplaces and in public places, strong hygiene and health care measures like provision of sanitisers, staggered shifts, access control, thermal screening and imposing fines for spitting.The government also made it mandatory for frequent cleaning of common surfaces and mandatory handwashing; no overlap of shifts and staggered lunch with social distancing in canteens; intensive communication and training on good hygiene practices; no large meetings; special transportation facility without dependence on public transport; vehicles used for this purpose should operate only with 30-40% passenger capacity; medical insurance for workers, etc.