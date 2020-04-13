Diamonds, PGMs help boost Zim mineral exports

Image credit: kschneider2991 (Pixabay)

However, the revenue fell short of government set target of $422 million in the first two months of the year."We had budgeted $422 million for those two months up from about US$300 million in the same period last year," said an unnamed official cited by the daily."Of importance is that we had not anticipated the Covid-19 disturbances, which although having gone global around March have hit China since the start of the year. So you can clearly see that the increase is a sign of serious work.”Diamonds are expected to add at least $1 billion to the $12 billion that Zimbabwe is expecting the mining industry to contribute to the country’s gross domestic product by 2023.