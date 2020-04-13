Stornoway extends care and maintenance period at Renard Diamond Mine

Stornoway Diamonds announced that it will extend the care and maintenance period of its operations due to depressed diamond market conditions despite the announcement of Québec Minister of Natural Resources to restart mining activities in the province.
"The unprecedented global events we are experiencing have unfort Patrick Godin unately led to the board of directors to take this difficult decision impacting our employees and a number of our valued stakeholders," Patrick Godin, Stornoway CEO and president commented.
The operations located in the James Bay territory had been suspended on March 24th, 2020 following the order by the Quebec Government public health authorities as a measure to combat the COVID-19 world health crisis. The Government has lifted this order effective April 15, 2020.
Alex Shishlo, Editor of the Rough&Polished European Bureau