Ali Pastorini: Our customers want only natural diamonds

Ali Pastorini is the co-owner of Del Lima Jewelry and President of Mujeres Brillantes, an association which brings together more than 1,000 women working in the gold and diamond trading sector, mainly from Latin America, as well as from Turkey, Spain...

13 april 2020

Innovation and automation can conquer any challenges

Rahul Gaywala, the CEO of STPL has been with the Sahajanand Group since 1993 and in his tenure with STPL, he has proved to be a hard-core innovator and technocrat intent on helping to transform the diamond trade from a labour-intensive industry to an...

06 april 2020

Memorial Foundation of Carl Fabergé continues to fulfill its tasks

Valentin Skurlov, Ph. D., who is an Honorary Academician of the Russian Academy of Arts, professor, scientific secretary of the Fabergé Memorial Foundation, consulting researcher studying the Fabergé heritage at the Russian department of the Christie's...

30 march 2020

Gaetano Cavalieri: We need to protect the long-term health of our industry

The World Jewellery Confederation (CIBJO) represents the entire jewelry industry embracing a whole variety of companies, from those mining precious metals and gems to those, which are manufacturing and selling final products. The confederation...

23 march 2020

Sierra Leone mulls setting up entity to buy diamonds from artisanal miners

Sierra Leone will revise its Mines and Minerals Act that will, among other issues, pave way for the establishment of a State entity that can buy diamonds from artisanal miners, an official has said. The National Minerals Agency of Sierra Leone director-general...

16 march 2020

Stornoway extends care and maintenance period at Renard Diamond Mine

Stornoway Diamonds announced that it will extend the care and maintenance period of its operations due to depressed diamond market conditions despite the announcement of Québec Minister of Natural Resources to restart mining activities in the province. 

news_15042020_renard.png
                    Image credit: Stornoway

 
"The unprecedented global events we are experiencing have unfort Patrick Godin unately led to the board of directors to take this difficult decision impacting our employees and a number of our valued stakeholders," Patrick Godin, Stornoway CEO and president commented.
The operations located in the James Bay territory had been suspended on March 24th, 2020 following the order by the Quebec Government public health authorities as a measure to combat the COVID-19 world health crisis. The Government has lifted this order effective April 15, 2020.

Alex Shishlo, Editor of the Rough&Polished European Bureau


