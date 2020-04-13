Exclusive

Ali Pastorini: Our customers want only natural diamonds

Ali Pastorini is the co-owner of Del Lima Jewelry and President of Mujeres Brillantes, an association which brings together more than 1,000 women working in the gold and diamond trading sector, mainly from Latin America, as well as from Turkey, Spain...

13 april 2020

Innovation and automation can conquer any challenges

Rahul Gaywala, the CEO of STPL has been with the Sahajanand Group since 1993 and in his tenure with STPL, he has proved to be a hard-core innovator and technocrat intent on helping to transform the diamond trade from a labour-intensive industry to an...

06 april 2020

Memorial Foundation of Carl Fabergé continues to fulfill its tasks

Valentin Skurlov, Ph. D., who is an Honorary Academician of the Russian Academy of Arts, professor, scientific secretary of the Fabergé Memorial Foundation, consulting researcher studying the Fabergé heritage at the Russian department of the Christie's...

30 march 2020

Gaetano Cavalieri: We need to protect the long-term health of our industry

The World Jewellery Confederation (CIBJO) represents the entire jewelry industry embracing a whole variety of companies, from those mining precious metals and gems to those, which are manufacturing and selling final products. The confederation...

23 march 2020

Sierra Leone mulls setting up entity to buy diamonds from artisanal miners

Sierra Leone will revise its Mines and Minerals Act that will, among other issues, pave way for the establishment of a State entity that can buy diamonds from artisanal miners, an official has said. The National Minerals Agency of Sierra Leone director-general...

16 march 2020

Lucapa sells Mothae diamonds into cutting, polishing partnership

Lucapa Diamond has sold 3,963 carats, including a 64 carat top-colour, from the Mothae kimberlite mine in Lesotho into a cutting and polishing partnership with an unnamed “high-end” diamantaire for $2 million or $505 per carat. 
Mothae was unable to market its diamonds through its regular tender channel in Belgium due to lockdowns and various restrictions being imposed by countries across the globe in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19. 

news_19032020_lucapa.png
Image credit: Lucapa Diamond



It will receive the rough price upfront and following accounting for the procurement and diamond manufacturing costs, additional margins generated from the later sale of the diamonds beyond the mine gate will be shared equally between Mothae and the partner. 
“The sale of diamonds into the cutting and polishing partnership in this environment provides Mothae with a level of price protection in that Mothae should receive additional margins from the onward sale of these diamonds,” said Lucapa managing director Stephen Wetherall.
Lucapa’s 40%-owned Lulo alluvial mining company Sociedade Mineira Do Lulo (SML) also last January entered into a cutting and polishing agreement with the diamond manufacturing group Safdico International, a subsidiary of Graff International. 
Safdico, as a preferred buyer, can purchase up to 60% of Lulo’s annual alluvial rough production from SML as is permitted under Angola’s transformative new diamond marketing regulations.

Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished

