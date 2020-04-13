Exclusive

Ali Pastorini: Our customers want only natural diamonds

Ali Pastorini is the co-owner of Del Lima Jewelry and President of Mujeres Brillantes, an association which brings together more than 1,000 women working in the gold and diamond trading sector, mainly from Latin America, as well as from Turkey, Spain...

13 april 2020

Innovation and automation can conquer any challenges

Rahul Gaywala, the CEO of STPL has been with the Sahajanand Group since 1993 and in his tenure with STPL, he has proved to be a hard-core innovator and technocrat intent on helping to transform the diamond trade from a labour-intensive industry to an...

06 april 2020

Memorial Foundation of Carl Fabergé continues to fulfill its tasks

Valentin Skurlov, Ph. D., who is an Honorary Academician of the Russian Academy of Arts, professor, scientific secretary of the Fabergé Memorial Foundation, consulting researcher studying the Fabergé heritage at the Russian department of the Christie's...

30 march 2020

Gaetano Cavalieri: We need to protect the long-term health of our industry

The World Jewellery Confederation (CIBJO) represents the entire jewelry industry embracing a whole variety of companies, from those mining precious metals and gems to those, which are manufacturing and selling final products. The confederation...

23 march 2020

Sierra Leone mulls setting up entity to buy diamonds from artisanal miners

Sierra Leone will revise its Mines and Minerals Act that will, among other issues, pave way for the establishment of a State entity that can buy diamonds from artisanal miners, an official has said. The National Minerals Agency of Sierra Leone director-general...

16 march 2020

Surat diamond sector may not resume production just yet; seeks financial help from Government to pay minimum wages

Today
With the lockdown extended till May 3, India’s Surat diamond sector has sought financial assistance from the government to pay minimum wages, as per media reports.
Dinesh Navadiya, regional chairman of Gems and Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) said: "While wages for March have been paid in full, there has been no revenue during the lockdown which has now been extended till May 3. But some workers have not gone back to their native states and need to be paid minimum wages at least. Hence, we have made a representation to the government seeking financial assistance for the same.”
With exports at a standstill and half its migrant workforce having gone back to their home states, the Surat diamond sector is not ready to resume cutting and polishing operations. Most of the units are more or less lying idle currently. It is said that around 220,000 to 250,000 migrant workers have left and the rest have stayed back since they have now settled in the diamond city with their families.
Industry leaders say that it is currently not feasible to resume operations. As many unit owners hardly have enough to survive themselves, paying wages is becoming impossible unless the government extends support.

Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough & Polished

